State asks court to convict ZAF officer for assaulting a child

THE State has urged the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to convict Zambia Air Force officer, Lieutenant Mildred Luwaile, for assaulting her 11-year-old niece, saying the systemic abuse was calculated.

The State argued that Lt Luwaile was sadistic towards her niece by burning the child as if she was heat-branding an animal.

This is in a matter where Lt Luwaile is facing a charge of assault on a child.

Lt Luwaile, on March 25, 2019, allegedly assaulted a child under the age of 16 who was under her care thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

In her final submissions, Lt Luwaile asked the court to acquit her of the offence, as the state had not proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

She claimed that the victim was deceiving the court, which would be risking a miscarriage of justice if the juvenile’s evidence was taken at face value.

Lt Luwaile submitted that police did not produce spoons and knives as evidence which could have exonerated her.

She said the evidence would have exposed the juvenile’s honesty regarding the allegations that she was burnt with the cutlery.

“In this day and age, forensic science has progressed to the extent that if presented with an instrument allegedly used to inflict injury, an expert can easily show likelihood or not that the injury was inflicted by the given instrument,” Lt Luwaile argued. “In this case at hand the alleged instruments were not brought despite the apparent reference to them by witnesses. The prosecution has not proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and the court must accordingly acquit the accused person.

But the State in its final submissions by senior state advocate Bob Mwewa argued that it had illustrated that the juvenile was assaulted.

Mwewa said the victim in her testimony proved that Lt Luwaile on several occasions beat her and burnt her skin with hot objects.

Mwewa said Lt Luwaile inflicted injuries on the victim which have disfigured her permanently.

He said the girl was limping at the time she gave her testimony in court, owing to the hot water that was poured on her leg.

Mwewa submitted that the linear and oval marks between the shoulder blades were unnatural injuries and could only have been occasioned by pressing a hot object on the skin.

“The shapes are consistent with household equipment (utensils) mentioned by the victim as oval shapes for a spoon and triangular shapes for a knife,” Mwewa submitted.

He said there were various coincidences of juveniles running away from homes to seek refuge at a bar.

Mwewa said the victim, having no injuries before she moved in with her aunt, her wearing of long clothes should be held against Lt Luwaile as the she had the perfect opportunity to assault the child during the period she was under her care.

“The wounds reveal a systemic calculated assault on the victim that ended up in scorching the child with hot water. The evidence that she was lured into the bathtub shows a level of malice that cannot be ignored,” Mwewa submitted. “The accused is a psychopath who seemingly took pleasure in the pain of a young girl who was under her care. A trained military officer would routinely tie up a prepubescent girl, make her watch as she heated knives and spoons and proceeded to burn the girl in a manner similar to branding an animal.”

He attested that the assault was calculated as Lt Luwaile targeted some parts of the body that would be normally hidden from public view.

“The accused tortured the victim in a manner that would suggest she enjoyed the smell of the burning flesh. The torture has scarred the young girl for life physically and she has deep emotional trauma arising from torture at the hands of her aunt, mother, her guardian; something she probably will never recover from and the court must convict the accused,” said Mwewa.

According to the victim her aunt tortured her by heating spoons and knives and pressed them on her skin on the pretext that she had stolen a slice of bread.

She said Lt Luwaile perpetually abused and inflicted pain on her body by heating a knife on the stove and she would tie her hands behind and burn her with the said hot object.

Judgement has since been set for January 20, 2021.