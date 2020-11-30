Use insolvency Act to save companies, urges Phiri

PACRA says there is an error in the current corporate insolvency Act when it comes to business rescue.

And a chartered accountant has called on business rescue administrators to concentrate more on saving companies than liquidating them.

Making a presentation on Corporate Rescue in Zambia at Lusaka’s Radisson Blu Hotel on Friday, Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) chief executive officer Anthony Bwembya said there was need to correct the error on who commences business rescue of a company.

The discussion which attracted corporate bodies, especially from the financial sector, was organised by Client Focus Solutions Chartered Accountants.

“How do you commence business rescue? There are two methods. Firstly, by resolution – voluntary commencement, and through court action as the second one. The first one, I must comment here, the Act has a problem is Section 21,” he explained. “Although I’m saying through members’ resolution, it is because the Act begins: ‘the members may pass a special resolution to place the company under business rescue or under administration.”

Bwembya said when read extensively, the Act outlines correctly who should commence business rescue.

He said it was an error that should be corrected through an amendment.

“But when you read the provision further and further you will find that the Act makes reference to the directors. A director, for example, who voted for a resolution cannot challenge the resolution to place the company under administration,” Bwembya said. “My take is that Section 21 of the Act on voluntary administration has a drafting error. The resolution to place a company under business rescue is by the decision of directors and not the members. This is so in South Africa, this is so in Mauritius, this is so in the UK.”

He said that is the reason shareholders are among the affected parties in the Act.

“That is why members or shareholders are defined as part of the bigger group of people called affected persons – they are affected persons. And they are entitled to challenge the decision of the directors if they so wish,” said Bwembya. “…So the correct thing is that we just have to amend that. It’s an error, the decision is a board resolution; and this is true elsewhere.”

And Client Focus Solutions Chartered Accountants co-partner Chikumbutso Phiri praised the revised corporate insolvency Act.

Phiri, who represented the firm’s managing partner Chrispin Daka, said if more companies were saved from going under, the impact on the economy would be massively positive.

“So, the impact on the economy is massive because you will have companies, instead of shutting down – companies will continue, employees will still be there. So, we are talking about protecting employment in Zambia,” he said. “If you go the business rescue route, employment is protected. You go the business rescue route, ZRA is protected because during that period there are taxes that are going to be paid. It’s like you want milk from a cow, again you want beef from it. If you want milk from a cow, keep it alive and continue milking it. And milk you can have for a longer period than beef.”

Phiri said in the previous Act, liquidators were more interested in reaping the commissions as opposed to saving companies.

He said now that the Act had been enacted to carter for business rescue, administrators should work hard to save jobs.

“In the absence of the corporate insolvency Act that we have now, the provisions that were there were that when you take over a company as a practitioner, you are automatically a liquidator, meaning your job is just to close off the company, dismember the assets of the company and sell off and pay whichever creditors,” said Phiri. “Now, with the coming of the corporate insolvency Act, instead of just going for liquidation or receivership there is an option for companies to go for business rescue, provided they are still viable. So, what that ensures is sustainability of a business as a growing concern. So, instead of having company A undergoing liquidation and the following day you don’t have it, you take company A through the business rescue process, two, three, years down the line it still survives. The administrator’s role is to ensure that the business survives. But the liquidator’s role is just to ensure that he sells assets, get his fees and pay whoever he can.”