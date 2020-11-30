We worship the corrupt, elect them to power – Lifuka

WE have allowed a few unscrupulous individuals to illicitly enrich themselves at the expense of national development, says Transparency International vice president Ruben Lifuka.

And Sampa Joseph Kalungu has been elected new TI-Zambia chapter president.

During the Transparency International Zambia gala dinner held on Friday where a new board was ushered in, Lifuka, who is immediate past Zambia chapter president, said people had become numb to the numerous stories of corruption and their heart strings were not pulled even when corruption leads to massive public suffering.

“We worship the corrupt, we elect them into power and we essentially see nothing wrong with their actions. Today, a number of people talk about the evil of corruption but few are prepared to genuinely take action. Public pronouncements about corruption are made yet very little action is taken,” he lamented.

Lifuka said the public needs to be re-engaged and the fight against corruption needs to be recalibrated.

He said TI Zambia should continue for the next number of years to lend its weight to the fight against corruption.

Lifuka said TI-Z was celebrating its 20th anniversary as a fully-fledged national chapter of Transparency International.

He said the journey of TI Zambia had not been an easy one.

“At the turn of the century in 2000, a couple of eminent Zambians came together with the intention of addressing the ever increasing levels of corruption. At that time, the dream of many Zambians of democratic, transparent and accountable government, had started to fade,” Lifuka said.

He said corruption had begun to define people and it was inevitable that a credible watchdog institution like Transparent International established its presence in the country.

Lifuka said the group engaged with Transparent International on possibility of setting up a national chapter in Zambia and that in June, 2000, TI Zambia was established and formally registered as a company limited by guarantee.

He said the founding team led by the late Professor Alfred Chanda, an eminent legal scholar and human rights activists, endured many challenges to establish TI Zambia.

Lifuka said the operating environment was not easy and the party in government did not take kindly to the emergency of TI Zambia.

“However, this group was determined and focused and today, we exist because of the fortitude and foresight of the following Zambians who are our heroes – late Alfred Chanda, Mr Martin Banda, Hon Brenda Tambatamba, the late Mrs Honorine Muyoyeta, Mr Samuel Mulafulafu, Dr Leonard Kalinde. What drove these was their part conviction that Zambia could do better than it was doing, [that] it was not right that Zambia was sliding into the abyss of massive plunder and looting,” he said. “This team laid a solid foundation. We are here today because they allowed us the opportunity to stand on their shoulders.”

Lifuka said over the last 20 years, TI Zambia had been at a forefront of raising awareness of evils of corruption and made it its central role to ensure that the Zambians realised that corruption does not pay and that “we should not glorify corrupt individuals”.

“ln the 20 years of our existence, we advocated policy and legal reforms so that our fight against corruption is one that is anchored on international and regional standards. We have been instrumental in advocating domestication of international and regional conventions into the local laws,” he said. “We do realise that we cannot succeed in the fight against corruption if we work alone. We need to work with government, Church, the media, private sector and other non-state actors. Our existence has been courtesy of many generous individuals and institutions. We are indebted to different cooperating partners and foundations that have expressed confidence and trusted us with resources and support to discharge our mandate. We do not take your support for granted. There are many worthwhile organisations that are more deserving than us and it has been our commitment to work diligently and implement all activities in the line with agreed strategies.”

Lifuka urged people to work earnestly to eradicate corruption, which continues to rob the nation of its future.

He expressed sadness that corruption had continued to rise.

“We are concerned that in the last couple of years, some of the gains made in this country by previous administrations in the fight against corruption have been eroded. It cannot be denied that the rampant levels of corruption are threatening our social, economic and political existence. We have slowly allowed corruption to determine the economic fortunes of this country,” he said. “Today, a number of people talk about the evil of corruption, but few are prepared to genuinely take action. Public pronouncements about corruption are made yet very little action is taken. The public needs to be reengaged, the fight against corruption needs to be recalibrated and TI Zambia should continue for the next number of years to lend its weight to this fight.”

Lifuka said the continuity of TIZ was assured following the election of the new board led by Sampa Joseph Kalungu as president.

Other board members are Dr Anne Chewe as new vice charter president, Stein Liyanda as treasurer, and the committee members Chivunda Kaumba, Moono Chikumbi, Delina Munkoyo Mulunda and Grace Mtonga.