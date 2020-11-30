WE’LL WORK ON LAPSES – CHIYANGI

GREEN EAGLES coach Aggrey Chiyangi has regretted that his team gave away the lead to draw 2-2 in the first leg preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup against Musongati FC away in Burundi.

Eagles almost ran away with a vital away victory in Bujumbura but found themselves finishing level on 2-2, though still with a huge advantage to progress to the next round having scored two away goals.

“The positives – at least we have scored two goals. We could have even scored more but this is football. So, at least we have improved from the previous games that we have played before,” he said. “I think when we go back home we will try and work on those lapses, especially the second goal. I think we could have stopped that goal. We didn’t just track the striker and then the other thing is that I think the turf had also a toll on the the players. When we go back we will play on our normal pitch. I also think it’s also going to be tough for them and we will make sure that there, we will make it very difficult for them.”

Chiyangi said he had identified weaknesses in the opponent.

“The goodness again is that we have seen how they play, we have seen their strong men and we have also seen their weaknesses,” said Chiyangi.

CAF Champions League debutants’ Forest Rangers could only manage a nil-all draw at home.

On the home front on Saturday, Lusaka Dynamos got a first win with a flying 3-0 bashing of Zanaco.

Kabwe Warriors beat Young Green Eagles 2-0 while Nkwazi drew 0-0 with Nkwazi.