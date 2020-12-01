CIDRZ begins trials on whether MR vaccine can protect against COVID virus

THE Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) has joined in international trials investigating whether the already existing Measles and Rubella vaccines used in childhood immunisation programmes can protect frontline healthcare workers from the virus that causes COVID-19.

Chief executive officer and principal investigator Dr Izukanji Sikazwe said in a statement that the trial aims to enroll up to 30,000 health-care workers globally.

Dr Sikazwe said according to the World Health Organisation, more than 170 potential COVID-19 vaccines were being developed worldwide, but only nine were in late-stage phase 3 efficacy trials, and none has yet been approved by regulators.

He said researchers were thus also investigating whether tried-and-tested vaccines that provide protection from diseases as diverse as polio, tuberculosis and measles might provide a stopgap measure against COVID-19.

“Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis is the clinical coordinating centre for this ambitious, international trial, which is the first to evaluate on a large scale whether the Measles and Rubella vaccine can protect against COVID-19. The trial is co-led by Washington University, University College London, University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa and CIDRZ in Zambia as well as other prominent organisations in USA, UK, Ireland, Uganda, Ghana, and Zimbabwe, via the CROWN (COVID-19 Research Outcomes Worldwide Network) Collaborative,” he said.

“The MR vaccine has been given safely to hundreds of millions of people around the world since it was approved nearly 50 years ago, and has successfully reduced the incidence of measles and rubella worldwide. Typically, the vaccine is given to children, with most getting two doses before age 6.”

Dr Sikazwe said the research team leading the trial points to growing evidence that suggests the MR vaccine might have benefits beyond protecting against measles and rubella.

He said it could broadly boost an individual’s immunity and prevent infection from SARS-CoV-2 for a limited period.

Dr Sikazwe said this was because the vaccine carries small amounts of live, weakened viruses that could train the body’s immune system to fight multiple pathogens.

“We know that the MR vaccine is safe, and we think there are two main reasons that it could prevent COVID-19,” he said. “The first reason is that this vaccine includes small amounts of live but very weakened measles and rubella viruses. This type of vaccine appears to strengthen the body’s immune response to infections in general, not just to the viruses in that particular vaccine.”

He said a second reason the MR vaccine might be effective was that there were similarities between the weakened viruses in the vaccine and the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Dr Sikazwe said all of these viruses had similar proteins on their surfaces that were involved in infecting cells in the body.

He said the researchers think that antibodies made in response to the MR vaccine also might recognise and fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Unlike the drugs remdesivir and dexamethasone, the only medications so far identified as being helpful in treating COVID-19, the MR vaccine would not be used to aid recovery from illness. Instead, the researchers want to learn whether the vaccine can elicit an immune response that slows the spread of the virus and protects frontline healthcare workers who work in high-risk settings from developing COVID-19,” he said.

He said the vaccine also would be examined to see whether it might reduce the severity of illness for those who do become infected.

“Most healthcare workers enrolled in the trial will receive a booster, as they likely received the vaccine as children. But in some countries where the MR vaccine isn’t widely given to children, healthcare workers may be receiving the vaccine for the first time. Protection from the vaccine could work for weeks to months after injection, so those who have received MR as a child are still eligible to participate in the trial,” he said.

Dr Sikazwe said the trial was focusing on healthcare workers and their safety so that they could continue to care for infected patients around the world.

“In addition to researchers learning whether the MR vaccine can keep the frontline workers healthy, study participants will be receiving education about COVID-19 and will be screened for evidence of infection. The MR vaccine has added benefits in that it is very safe and provides protection from viruses, including measles, that have made a resurgence in some communities,” he said.

He said healthcare workers in the trial would be divided randomly into two groups.

Dr Sikazwe said one would receive the MR vaccine, while the other group would receive an inactive placebo.

“Each participant will be followed for five months, and the entire trial is expected to last about a year. Those previously sick with COVID-19, those who are pregnant and those who have very weakened immune systems or are taking drugs that suppress their immune systems will not be eligible to participate,” he said.

He said the Zambian team hopes to enroll up to 500 health care workers in six sites in Lusaka (Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, Levy Mwanawasa COVID centre, Chilenje Level 1 Hospital, Matero level 1 Hospital, Chipata Level 1 Hospital and Chelston Clinic).

Dr Roma Chilengi, study investigator and Chief Scientific officer at CIDRZ, believes that this approach was complementary to the search for specific SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.

“If we discover that the MR vaccine can help train the body’s immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection, then we will have something to administer very quickly, while waiting for more specific vaccines and preventive therapies to be developed,” Dr Chilengi says. “If the trial shows that the MR vaccine can boost the body’s immune response, we believe it also may enhance the effectiveness of vaccines currently in development to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

Dr Kennedy Malama, study investigator and Permanent Secretary Technical Services at Ministry of Health, said he believes that the trial would have important results for the country and the region.

“Many millions of people in the world received the MR vaccine during childhood, and it is known to be extremely safe,” Dr Malama said. “If this widely available vaccine turns out to be helpful, it could be a very important tool for protecting healthcare workers, and we need additional tools beyond personal protective equipment and good hand hygiene, which remain vital in fighting the pandemic.”

Dr Sikazwe said the trial itself was funded by the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator – an initiative launched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome and Mastercard with support from an array of public and philanthropic donors.

The Therapeutics Accelerator works to speed up the response to the COVID-19 pandemic by identifying, assessing, developing and scaling-up treatments.

The investigative team for the study in Zambia includes Dr Sikazwe, Dr Chilengi, Dr Carolyn Bolton and Dr Chikumbutso Chipeta from CIDRZ, Dr Bright Nsokolo and Dr Laston Chikoya from Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, Dr Malama, Dr Francis Mupeta and Dr Duncan Chanda from Ministry of Health and Dr Victor Mukonka from the Zambia National Public Health Institute.