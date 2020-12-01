Early marriage ni mavuto yeka yeka, laments Mazabuka pupil

CHIKWATI sichipasa vilivonse, nima loss yeka yeka, ni mabvuto (Early marriage does not have benefits; it’s just a loss and problematic), are laments of a grade 10 pupil at Munjile Secondary School in Mazabuka who left an early marriage to return to school.

Jane 18, a mother of one, says getting married at a young age is not progressive.

“At school, you have a chance to build your future. You can find marriage after school. Work hard and find something to do for yourself. So for those who may have thoughts of getting married, it’s not nice. Erase that mindset. There are no benefits as a child,” she says.

Jane says she began school at Munjile.

“I used to stay in Lusaka (in Chazanga) with my cousin. Then I went to the village for a holiday that’s how I found the man who befriended me. He used to stay in Lusaka as well and had gone for a holiday in the village. So after I stayed here, I was influenced. I used to stay with my cousin in Lusaka while my parents were in the village. There was peer pressure from my friends and I had this boyfriend,” she says.

“He didn’t have interest in school and just wanted to get married. He got me and took me to Lusaka where I went to get married. My parents didn’t even know that I was married. But he wasn’t also very honest because he just told me that I should go and see him. I was supposed to write grade nine that year. I went to see him and after we talked, he told me he wanted to take me somewhere. We started walking not knowing that he was going to marry me. We got into a car and he took me to his home and told me to forget about home, school and that he had married me.”

Jane says she did not want to go back home because she was naive.

“I didn’t even know the value of education so I accepted to get married and I also didn’t have money to go back home. I stayed for some months then I got pregnant. Life was tough for me because I was childish and didn’t know what marriage was all about. I later realised that the man was just deceiving me. Ndipo ninayaona mabvuto (I experienced problems). We used to eat once a day and when I asked him what kind of life this was, he would shout at me telling me that if I want I should go back home when he knew very well that it was far and I couldn’t go back,” she says. “‘Go back if you have failed to stay with me, this is the life and there is nothing I can do about it’. He also started drinking. When he leaves home in the morning, he would come back drunk and not come with anything. I started doing piece works such as washing clothes in the community.”

Jane says she started feeling tired so she could not work properly.

“And I was hungry so a neighbour asked me why I was suffering when I was pregnant and I was the one looking for food but I didn’t see any problem in that because I loved the man. I never even went to antenatal or bought clothes for the baby. When I ask, he would say there was no money. The neighbour is the one that used to help me with food. My husband started beating me so I went to the neighbour and told her that I wanted to go back home. She helped me with transport money but it was not enough so I did some piecework to raise enough money to go back home. I came back home and my parents shouted at me. After that I told them I want to go back to school because there was nothing I found in marriage. They told me to wait until I delivered. I delivered a baby boy and after a year and five months, we found this school and we were told this is where FAWEZA is helping girls who want to go back to school,” she says.

Jane returned to school this year and her parents pay K300 per term.

“Early marriage, does not give anything. Nima loss yeka yeka. Ni mabvuto. School gives chance. In marriage, as a child, you can’t think of anything progressive. At school you have a chance to build your future. You can find marriage after school. Work hard and find something to do for yourself. So for those who may have thoughts of getting married early, erase that mindset. There are no benefits. Pay attention in school because rushing into marriages has no benefits,” Jane cautions girls.

She says challenges with school fees exist because her parents are farmers and her other siblings cannot help her.

“The first time I had to sponsor myself as a maid to find some money so that my parents can see that I am serious. FAWEZA wants to help me now. This is my first stage with FAWEZA. I want to become a nurse,” she says.

Her mother says as a parent, one has to encourage her children to go to school.

“Very few men can take care of a woman properly these days. Men are spoilt. I used to ask the cousin where she was and she said she wanted marriage and does not want school and that’s how I stopped looking for her,” Jane’s mother says.

She says she went to the daughter’s house in Lusaka but could not spend the night there because the house they were living in was small.

Her ‘son in-law’ also drank frequently and he would only return at night.

“So I left her to find what she was looking for. Azionele eka (she will fend for herself) and find what she was looking for in marriage,” she says.

Another pupil says she met the father of her child who was also in grade nine with her.

“He is in Mkushi, he sends money for the child but we are no longer together. Marriage is not good, you don’t look good,” the 19-year-old says.

And a married 28-year- old grade 12 pupil in Luangwa at Kapoche Secondary School, who is in mainstream education, says she decided to go back to school after having her second child.

Hope says she got married after having her second child and her husband supports her education.

She says the Keeping Girls in School pays for her education at the moment.

Another pregnant pupil, who is going to school at the moment, says girls can have boyfriends as long as they use birth control.