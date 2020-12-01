Hamukale calls for new PF provincial committee

SOUTHERN Province minister Edify Hamukale says there can be no other better Christmas gift that the PF can give its members in the area than giving them a new provincial committee team.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Hamukale stated that this was the cry of most PF members in the province having successfully conducted intraparty elections at constituency and district levels three weeks ago.

“There can be no other better Christmas gift that the PF party can give us in the province than giving us a new provincial committee team. This is a delay. We want to be ready for 2021 presidential and general elections so please let the new PF provincial committee be our Christmas gift,” stated Dr Hamukale. “I’m appealing to the Patriotic Front elections office to set a date for provincial committee party elections as soon as possible. This is the cry of most PF members in Southern Province having successfully conducted party elections at constituency and district levels about three weeks ago.”