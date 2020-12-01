HIV has not gone away, reminds M’membe

PEOPLE living with HIV can only be linked to treatment, care and support services if they have been diagnosed, says Fred M’membe.

Today is World AIDS Day and Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party president, indicates that it is a time for reflection on what “we have achieved, with regard to the response to HIV, and what we still must achieve”.

In a statement from Mwika Royal Village in Chinsali yesterday, Dr M’membe stated that HIV had not gone away.

He said this year’s World AIDS Day comes in the midst of another global epidemic: the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He said the public health response to the aforementioned epidemics was linked.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is threatening access to HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care. And without strategies to meet these needs, we may see a resurgence of HIV that would threaten our public health response to COVID-19,” Dr M’membe warned. “Testing is an essential part of the HIV cascade of care. People living with HIV can only be linked to treatment, care and support services if they have been diagnosed. Once a person is diagnosed, effective treatment will enable them to live a long and healthy life, to have HIV-negative children, and not have to worry about passing on HIV to their sex partners.”

He added that people who test negative and were at ongoing risk for HIV should be linked to prevention, harm reduction and other services as necessary.

This year’s theme of World AIDS Day is global solidarity, shared responsibility.

Each year, on December 1, World AIDS Day, organisations and individuals across the world bring attention to the HIV epidemic, endeavour to increase HIV awareness and knowledge, speak out against HIV stigma, and call for an increased response to move toward ending the HIV epidemic.

Founded in 1988, World AIDS Day is a day to unite to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

Dr M’membe said World AIDS Day remained as relevant today as it’s always been, “reminding us that HIV has not gone away.”

“There is still a critical need for increased funding for the AIDS response, to increase awareness of the impact of HIV on people’s lives, to end stigma and discrimination and to improve the quality of life of people living with HIV,” noted Dr M’membe. “Again, let’s not forget that HIV has not gone away; it is still very much with us and needs our attention, resources and management. The struggle against HIV continues! Aluta continua!”