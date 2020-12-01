IT’S NOT YET OVER, DECLARES BANTU FC

LESOTHO’S Bantu FC coach Bob Mafoso has declared that “it is far from over” despite his side losing to experienced Nkana in the first leg first round match of the CAF Champions League at Sesotho stadium on Sunday.

And Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga says his team will work hard in the return match to qualify to the next round.

Nkana brightened chances of progressing to the next round with a 1-0 away win in Maseru, thanks to Idris Mbombo’s 14th minute goal.

During a post-match interview, Mafoso refused to back down, saying his side had overturned a home loss before and was looking forward to repeating the feat at Nkana stadium where the Kitwe side has not lost a continental match for several years now.

“It’s far from over, it cannot be decided by one goal. And three years back we lost 4-2 here it’s becoming very difficult to win at home, we went to Swaziland and won 3-1,” he said. “So, I think we can score, we are capable of scoring more goals. We can go to Zambia and try and get a goal or two and see what happens.”

Mafoso complained that his side gave Nkana too much room and gave away possession cheaply resulting into the visitors’ goal.

“It was very clear that they came here to get something …but we lost possession cheaply and they punished us. We were not sharper, you realise that this was our first competitive match in a competition like this, it was never going to be easy,” Mafoso said. “They have played five times already in the domestic league, so they look sharper especially in defence. I don’t think they threatened us, we kept the ball, we were a bit slow in our circulation but I think we’ll be better in the next game. This game should have given us something moving to Zambia, we’ll go to Zambia to fight for something.”

Mafoso vowed to go for an all-out attack in the return fixture.

“Now we are forced to go all-out attack that’s what I expected. We didn’t sit here, we tried to attack, we need to be sharper in the next game. Our circulation needs to be quicker, it’s going to be a new challenge,” said Mafoso. “And we’ll just pray that it’s not raining so that it will allows us to play. You need to go there and we are forced to take this game to them, there is nothing to lose. Let’s go out there and fight for three points.”

Meanwhile Chabinga said: “…we are here for a draw or win. The boys were disciplined, they were not rushing, the midfield we matched them pound for pound, so they were frustrated. I am impressed with the boys’ performance especially in the second half. I told the boys this is for the country, it’s not about Nkana and they responded. We will work hard in the next game to try and qualify to the next round.”

Meanwhile, CAF Confederation Cup debutants NAPSA Stars are one leg into the first round after crushing their hosts, Ngazi Sports of Comoros 5-1; with goals from Timothy Otieno, Danny Silavwe with a brace, Emmanuel Mayuka and Jacob Ngulube.