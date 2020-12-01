JAWUZ president eyes ZCTU post

THE entire Judicial Allied Workers Union of Zambia executive has been retained after going through unopposed.

And JAWUZ president Peter Mwale says he is eying the position of the Zambia Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) whose elections will be held in 2022.

In an interview at Livingstone Lodge, Mwale said all JAWUZ office holders went through unopposed.

“My deputy is Musweu Musweu, the general secretary is Vincent Makondo and his deputy is Mathews Mwale. The organising secretary is Nelson Mutali… We all went through unopposed he said,” he confirmed.

Asked if he intends to contest the ZCTU top job after telling his members that he is now a potential president of the union mother body, Mwale responded in the affirmative.

“As I speak right now, I qualify. I have what it takes to be ZCTU president and so come 2022,” he said. “I am going for the ZCTU presidency. It is not a secret, not that those that are there have failed but I have offered myself to all Zambian workers and my motto for the 2022 ZCTU elections will be ‘let us make ZCTU great again’.” Mwale pledged not to betray judicial workers as well as all Zambian workers when he goes for the ZCTU presidency.

“I will make ZCTU great again and will strive to better the conditions of service for workers in the country. But right now my mandate is only limited to judicial workers,” he said.

Mwale said JAWUZ would strive to get a better deal as they engage management next month in negotiations.

Mwale said JAWUZ was quite new on the labour market but has managed to attract a lot of support both locally and internationally.