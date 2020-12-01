PF ‘donations’ aggravating citizenry anger towards leaders – Mufalali

THE UPND has told voters to continue receiving the donations from the PF but not to lose focus on removing “this myopic government.”

On Sunday, UPND national youth chairman Likando Mufalali issued a statement titled: “stolen money causing cadres to beat their leaders in PF.”

He stated that in the midst of the economic meltdown that was evidently affecting all sectors of society, PF officials and their agents had the arrogance to be dishing out cash and other goodies to the prospective voters ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Mufalali, a former Senanga member of parliament, noted that the PF donations or lack thereof, have, unfortunately, caused a colleague of theirs, Bahati Constituency member of parliament Charles Chalwe “trouble.”

“Visiting his constituency in Mansa district recently, Chalwe was accosted by angry constituents because he had gone there without the kind of cash other ruling party MPs have been dishing out in their respective constituencies,” Mufalali stated. “For not sharing the spoils which, to them, appeared to be the benefits of being an MP, the people of Bahati, mostly PF members, accused Chalwe of being stingy. The lawmaker was in shock when the electorate demanded K50,000 which he claimed he did not have. This earned him some thorough beating – the cadres did not believe him because their colleagues in other constituencies were awash with cash.”

He added that Kwacha PF member of parliament Joe Malanji has made huge material and cash donations to his constituency.

“This is sheer arrogance, lack of accountability and transparency on the part of Malanji, although he claimed he generates his wealth from several legitimate sources as a businessman,” he said. “The lawmaker in the recent past donated, among other things, a Higer bus worth US $270,000 to youths in his constituency, K140,000 to a church in Ipusukilo compound in Kitwe and a Rosa bus to traders under the National Traders and Marketeers Association of Zambia,” Mufalali said.

Mufalali indicated that apart from Malanji, other PF members of parliament like Nkana’s Alexander Chiteme donated K50,000 cash to freedom fighters in his constituency.

“Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo who, until he became MP, could barely afford three-square meals a day, is busy making donations of cash and other materials in Kabushi Constituency. Recently, he splashed K400,000 to taxi drivers,” he noted.

Mufalali further stated that President Edgar Lungu’s ‘order’ to the Zambia Police on Friday to arrest PF cadres who beat Chalwe in Bahati was failure to address the cause of the beating.

“He is, instead, cosmetically dealing with the effects. Mr Lungu and his minions – his select MPs and ministers- are causing this dissent from the cadres by inequitably distributing cash to some constituencies,” he stated. “The cadres in Bahati are aware their colleagues in Kabushi, Kwacha, Nkana and other chosen constituencies are awash with cash through their area MPs and other agents.”

He stressed that the UPND was aware that there was a lot of money being given to the electorate to influence their voting during the 2021 general elections.

“The country is so distressed with international and local debt. [But] somehow, PF politicians, including Mr Lungu, have huge sums of money to dish out to voters,” Mufalali stated. “We urge Zambians to remain resolute as they receive these gifts from the PF leaders. They should remember to vote wisely for the emancipation of the country and genuine empowerment of the citizens that shall transcend party affiliations.”

He added: “to the voters, we say receive the donations but don’t lose your focus on removing this myopic government by voting for Hakainde Hichilema for better leadership, for a better Zambia.”

“To Mr Lungu, the culture of donations which, in essence, is tantamount to vote-buying, shall only aggravate the anger of the general citizenry towards leaders,” warned Mufalali.