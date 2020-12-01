TAWF settles nursing students’ tuition fees

EDUCATION is the greatest equaliser and with it you can do great things, says The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) founder Joseph Moyo.

Speaking when he handed over letters offering to offset K76,460 owed by five students of Mukuni Nursing Trust Institute in Livingstone, Moyo said with education, women can never be held hostage or brutalised by men who only value them for sex and child bearing.

“Education is the greatest equaliser. If you are educated you can do greater things in life,” Moyo said.

He said TAWF would soon embark on a fundraiser to aid struggling female students in higher institutions of learning.

“We will soon embark on a huge fundraiser, targeting business communities, diplomatic missions and other people within Zambia and the USA,” Moyo said.

He told the five students – Stellah Maaka, Charity Chanda, Felisters Chirwa, Neria Chitalaka and Inonge Sifuba – that TAWF had interacted with nurses who had to turn to sex work in order to pay for their tuition fees.

“We have interacted with many nurses who had to sell their bodies to pay for their education, but are now working for the same government that had abandoned them,” Moyo said.

He praised the five students for effectively using social media to contact TAWF all because they want to change their lives.

His daughter Mara who is also a nurse advised the students to study hard so that they can effectively contribute to the community.

“Place yourselves beyond being valued for sex or child bearing,” Mara told the five students.