‘Crumbling’ PF is at its weakest under Lungu – Akafumba

THE PF is at its weakest under President Edgar Lungu, says National Democratic Congress vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

He is appealing to opposition leaders to join the alliance, saying they shouldn’t be “selfish” to think that they can win next year’s general elections alone.

In an interview, Akafumba said the PF was slowly crumbling.

“They are slowly breaking apart. The PF is crumbling, it is in its last stages of life. They are at their weakest state ever since the death of a great man I called ‘sir’ Michael Sata. Under Mr Lungu they are so weak and vulnerable,” Akafumba said.

He advised all PF members who shared the true values of the late Sata to move out of the party before it is “too late.”

“Look within yourselves. If you really valued Sata as I did, look at the PF today and tell me that this is what I have achieved. Nothing. It is only a few people favoured by Edgar Lungu who are enjoying and driving posh vehicles,” Akafumba said. “Look at Dora Siliya, Bowman Lusambo, were they there when you toiled with Mr Sata in the trenches? Tell me as to what they did for the PF for them to deserve ministerial positions? So please join us now before it is too late. Hope is not lost at all.”

He appealed to opposition leaders not to help the PF rig elections by crowding the presidential ballot paper.

“To all my brothers in the opposition, please join the alliance for the sake of liberating Zambians from the yoke of the PF abuse of power, rampant theft, corruption and all sorts of crimes you can imagine. Zambians need a united opposition,” said Akafumba. “They so far agree with all what we say because we seem to have one language. Let’s not be selfish by refusing to field one presidential candidate under the alliance. It can work if only we join hands. If we fill the presidential ballot paper with over five candidates, the PF will find a good window to steal the elections. Let’s not allow this.”