ECZ must introspect over stakeholder’s concerns – Chitambo

FOR once, stop being arrogant and listen to the concerns being raised by the people, chief Chitambo has told the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

In interview, Chitambo explained that concerns being raised by political players and ordinary citizens were genuine.

“I have consistently been voting since 1964, and I understand the electoral process. What is happening with regards to the current voter registration exercise is not what has been happening in the past electoral processes. I have personally taken it upon myself as a traditional leader to check on how the voter registration is going on in my chiefdom. And my findings are that the response from would-be voters is overwhelming,” he said. “However, the registration exercise is slow and the registration officers are overwhelmed. And this is an indication that the Electoral Commission of Zambia might not capture the nine million voters that they want to register in a period of 30 days. The period is just too short, majority people are occupied with farming activities and other income generating activities at household level.”

Chitambo called for an extension to the registration period by at least three months.

“Therefore, my proposal is that it would be prudent for the ECZ to extend the voter registration exercise to 90 days. There is no harm in the ECZ taking that route. To the officials at the Electoral Commission of Zambia, I say for once, stop being arrogant and listen to the concerns being raised by the people,” Chitambo said. “The concerns being raised by stakeholders about the voter registration exercise are genuine and call for serious introspection on the part of those presiding over the ECZ. This exercise is an important component in the electoral process that will, ultimately, feed into the 2021 general elections.”

He expressed fear that if the electoral body stuck to its 30-day period most would-be voters could be disenfranchised.

“We need to ensure that the electoral process is inclusive. We need to ensure that every Zambian takes part in the governance system. And that can only be attained if the Electoral Commission of Zambia allows all eligible voters to register as voters ahead of the 2021 general elections,” said Chitambo. “But if the ECZ wants to maintain that it will not extend the voter registration from 30 days, I am afraid most would-be voters would be disenfranchised. And this is not good for a young democracy like Zambia.”

And UPND member Costain Chilikwazi has charged that the Zambians have lost confidence in the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Chilikwazi warned that ECZ risked losing donor confidence if it did not listen to people’s concerns.

“A snap survey that I have conducted in some selected registration centres has revealed that some registration kits are there. But most generators are dysfunctional, they do have enough fuel while response from would-be voters has been overwhelming and the registration officers are overloaded with work in terms of registering voters,” said Chilikwazi. “At the moment, and as things stand, the Electoral Commission of Zambia has demonstrated that this institution has no capacity to deliver fair and credible elections. And it would not be wrong for one to say that the Zambian people have lost confidence in the Electoral Commission of Zambia. And it would not be wrong for me to say that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is likely to lose donor confidence. And that is probably why they are printing out voter’s cards that are of poor quality.”