GBV is a foolish act coming from spoiled little men – Moyo

GENDER violence is an act coming from spoiled little men who have no confidence in themselves, says social worker Joseph Moyo.

In an interview Moyo, founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF), said he agreed with Socialist Party 2021 presidential candidate Fred M’membe’s view that gender-based violence can be stopped.

“We 100 per cent agree with Dr M’membe that GBV can be ended because it is not an act of God but man-made and man can unmake it,” he said. “But we believe that men first need to be educated that they are not superior over women. They must be educated that GBV is a foolish act coming from spoiled little men who have no confidence in themselves.”

Moyo said ending GBV needs to start with prevention by ensuring that girls and women are educated and empowered.

He said the 16 days of activism against GBV is a wake-up call adding that educated women and girls would not allow themselves to be brutalised.

“Prevention is the best as opposed to cure. Prevention is an act on something that has not happened, while cure falls under what has already happened. So we at TAWF believe that prevention starts with how a boy and girl are brought up in a family set up. We need to craft a culture of co-existence in a boy. He should be brought up to know that he is not the boss over his sister. He should know that he is not superior,” said Moyo. “When he grows up with this foundation of treating his sister with respect, he will carry this to school, to church, to college, university, at work and finally in his own home. He will not view women as just having value for sex and child bearing, in this way GBV will be ended. A girl should also be brought up not by being told that she is inferior. If so she will grow up only thinking that her value is in sex and child bearing, so when abused she will opt to be silent.”