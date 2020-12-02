Govt promises to protect female candidates

GENDER minister Elizabeth Phiri has assured women who wish to stand in next year’s elections that the government will ensure that they are protected.

During the Zambia SADC protocol summit 2020, Phiri in a speech read for her by gender permanent secretary Saston Silomba challenged every woman out there and those gathered at the summit to think about standing as members of parliament or as councilors.

She said this year’s SADC National Summit which was being held under the theme “Voice and Choice: Local Action for a Strong 2030 A-gender in Southern Africa”, coincided with the Sixteen Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence that run from November 25 to December 10.

Phiri said the 16 Days of Activism’s theme “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect” was a call for action for all, where ever they stand in the continuum of development.

“We must as government, the private sector, civil society organisations and the Church, stand together and find resources to end this scourge. This summit therefore, will not only provide a platform for knowledge dissemination and sharing of best practices, but will also provide an opportunity for organisations represented here to revisit the strategies being employed in ending GBV as well as promote youth and women’s political participation,” she said.

Phiri said the main objectives of the meeting were to gather evidence on #voiceandchoice through case studies on action, leadership and institutional practice; to acknowledge and affirm survivors of gender violence who are reclaiming their lives; to establish new baseline scores for the Centres of Excellence for gender in local government in line with the Agenda 2030 SADC protocol on Gender and Development; and to promote discussion and reflection on what works to achieve gender equality and justice.

She said it was hoped that they would all take the opportunity to contribute effectively to the fight for gender equality and the elimination of all forms of GBV by 2030.

Phiri said she was pleased to state that following advocacy campaign by the SADC Gender Protocol Alliance, SADC Heads of State signed the post-2015 SADC protocol.

She said the unique instrument had been reviewed in line with the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Beijing Plus 25 Review.

Phiri said the SADC Protocol had provisions on women in decision making, which calls for equal and effective participation in the political, public and private sectors including using special measures.

She noted however that despite the measures being in place, women’s representation in politics and decision-making positions was still very low.

Phiri said the government was committed to increasing women’s participation in decision-making positions.

“Therefore, in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goal number 5 on gender equality and women empowerment, government has put in place measures which include the Anti-GBV Act of 2011; the gender equity and equality Act of 2015; the 7th National Development Plan and Vision 2030.

She said through the measures, the government was guaranteed to uphold the human rights and fundamental freedoms of every person; uphold the principles of democracy and good governance and confirm the equal worth of women and men and their right to freely participate in, determine and build a sustainable political, legal, economic and social order.

Phiri however said there were challenges in the fight.

“On one hand, political parties, such as the ruling Patriotic Front, may wish to adopt women as candidates in various political positions, but women do not come forward for fear of insults and violence that have characterized elections in the recent past,” she said.

Phiri commended Gender Links’ partnership with the Local Government Association of Zambia and the Commonwealth Local Government for building capacity in gender mainstreaming in 43 local authorities and six media institutions in Zambia.

“This is a highly commendable, more especially that the ultimate goal of gender mainstreaming is gender equality,” she said.

Phiri urged all partners to continue the fight for gender equality.

“Let us use these remaining period of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence to ‘orange’ the country and ensure that everyone is sensitised and moved to action,” said Phiri.

And Gender Links country coordinator Albert Ngosa said women political participation is key for national development.

He said the goal was to provide a platform for different stakeholders to share best practices in gender mainstreaming.

“We also want to keep track of progress on gender mainstreaming in local authorities especially countless that have been given a status of Centres of Excellence in gender mainstreaming,” said Ngosa. “Women political participation is key for national development and that is why we need to begin mounting up campaigns around 50/50 representation seeing that Zambia is headed for elections in 2021.”