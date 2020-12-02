Mizinga wins 2020 SAWIL trailblazer award

ABSA Zambia managing director Mizinga Melu has won the 2020 Southern Africa Women in Leadership trailblazer award.

According to a media statement issued by Absa Zambia marketing and communications manager Banji Lufungulo yesterday, Mizinga has been awarded this year’s Southern African Women in Leadership (SAWIL) trailblazer award.

Lufungulo stated that Mizinga was recognised for her leadership continued efforts to build, inspire and lift others across different societal groups.

SAWIL was founded by Seipati Mokhuoa, a South African leader with strong roots in the financial and advisory sector.

The organisation has various empowering programmes which are designed to uplift women, particularly those from marginalised communities, who demonstrate an aptitude for leadership and responsibility.

2020 marks a true milestone for the organisation as they focus on expansion into the SADC region.

“We are proud that Mizinga’s authentic, inclusive and trailblazing leadership style has been recognised through this accolade, as she is an inspirational leader for our Zambian franchise,” Lufungulo quotes Peter Matlare as saying.

Matlare is the deputy Group chief executive officer at Absa regional operations – Absa Group Limited.

Matlare added that Mizinga epitomised the calibre of leadership that “we celebrate and cherish in our organisation.”

Mizinga has worked across six African countries, including at the subsidiary of Absa in Tanzania as well as regionally in South Africa, prior to her current role in Zambia.

She is an eight-time award winner who has also been recognised as the 2020 banking CEO of the year, Zambia, by International Business Magazine, 2019 banking CEO of year, Zambia, still by International Business Magazine, 2017 transformational leadership award, among numerous prestigious accolades.