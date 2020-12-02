‘We worship the corrupt, vote for them’

Reuben Lifuka, Transparency International vice-president, says we have allowed a few unscrupulous individuals to illicitly enrich themselves at the expense of national development.
Lifuka says people had become numb to the numerous stories of corruption and their heart strings were not pulled even when corruption leads to massive public suffering.
“We worship the corrupt, we elect them into power and we essentially see nothing wrong with their actions. Today, a number of people talk about the evil of corruption but few are prepared to genuinely take action. Public pronouncements about corruption are made yet very little action is taken,” laments Lifuka.
If voters dislike corruption, why does it exist amongst politicians?
A possible, understudied reason for this phenomenon is that, sometimes, voters might knowingly vote for corrupt politicians.
Understanding this potential cause of corruption is important since corruption is thought to be a
significant barrier to economic growth and democratisation.
Corruption presents one of the greatest barriers to economic growth and institutional development in Zambia.
Given corruption’s pernicious effects, it is perhaps puzzling that corrupt politicians are elected at all. The conventional wisdom is that voters unknowingly vote for corrupt politicians, and so if politicians are exposed as corrupt, voters will not vote for them. This assumption is fundamental to standard models of voting, and is also the basis of policy recommendations such as increasing transparency. Transparency is desirable since if voters just knew how corrupt their politicians are, the thinking goes, they would vote them out.
The coexistence of harsh disapproval of corruption and the limited electoral consequences of malfeasant behaviour remains a conundrum in our politics.
While elections should be used to hold politicians accountable, what we see is that voters only mildly punish corrupt politicians.
It seems that voters are ready to forgive corrupt candidates when these candidates provide other valued outcomes.
Integrity can be traded with partisanship and economic performance.
Even when obtaining highly credible information, partisanship seems to determine the vote to the same extent as corruption.
Additionally, co-partisanship and a strong economic performance seem to moderate the negative effect corruption has on the vote.
Reuben Lifuka, Transparency International vice-president, says we have allowed a few unscrupulous individuals to illicitly enrich themselves at the expense of national development.
Lifuka says people had become numb to the numerous stories of corruption and their heart strings were not pulled even when corruption leads to massive public suffering.
“We worship the corrupt, we elect them into power and we essentially see nothing wrong with their actions. Today, a number of people talk about the evil of corruption but few are prepared to genuinely take action. Public pronouncements about corruption are made yet very little action is taken,” laments Lifuka.
If voters dislike corruption, why does it exist amongst politicians?
A possible, understudied reason for this phenomenon is that, sometimes, voters might knowingly vote for corrupt politicians.
Understanding this potential cause of corruption is important since corruption is thought to be a
significant barrier to economic growth and democratisation.
Corruption presents one of the greatest barriers to economic growth and institutional development in Zambia.
Given corruption’s pernicious effects, it is perhaps puzzling that corrupt politicians are elected at all. The conventional wisdom is that voters unknowingly vote for corrupt politicians, and so if politicians are exposed as corrupt, voters will not vote for them. This assumption is fundamental to standard models of voting, and is also the basis of policy recommendations such as increasing transparency. Transparency is desirable since if voters just knew how corrupt their politicians are, the thinking goes, they would vote them out.
The coexistence of harsh disapproval of corruption and the limited electoral consequences of malfeasant behaviour remains a conundrum in our politics.
While elections should be used to hold politicians accountable, what we see is that voters only mildly punish corrupt politicians.
It seems that voters are ready to forgive corrupt candidates when these candidates provide other valued outcomes.
Integrity can be traded with partisanship and economic performance.
Even when obtaining highly credible information, partisanship seems to determine the vote to the same extent as corruption.
Additionally, co-partisanship and a strong economic performance seem to moderate the negative effect corruption has on the vote.