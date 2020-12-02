World must not overlook HIV/AIDS – TALC

WE must never overlook HIV and AIDS, says the Treatment Advocacy Literacy Campaign.

Treatment literacy officer Owen Mulenga in a message said Zambia joins the rest of the globe in commemorating World AIDS Day which falls on December 1 every year.

Mulenga said the day was particularly important for people living with HIV, the affected and those who care most about people living with HIV.

“As we commemorate this particular World AIDS Day, there comes something on the horizon – COVID-19. World over COVID-19 is having devastating impact in all countries in Europe, America and Africa. This is worrying especially to those with weak immune system as they are going to suffer double impact,” he said. “As we commemorate World AIDS Day it is important that sub population groups such as people living with HIV, the aged and those with underlined health conditions continue taking their medications and ensure that they have viral suppression, also those that test HIV positive during this period must be linked to care as this is the only way they can survive COVID-19.”

He said TALC was aware that during “this particular period more efforts seems to be directed towards fighting COVID 19 than HIV”.

Mulenga said the government and the Ministry of Health had focused mostly on the increased risk of COVID-19-related illness and death associated with non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

He said while this was important, HIV continues to be significant in as far as the national response was concerned and therefore equal efforts must be applied in order to avoid the rebound of further HIV infections.

“We must never overlook HIV and AIDS. In this instance we encourage the government to continue to provide leadership and guidance as far as the fight on HIV is concerned at the same time we encourage the government to provide guidance and leadership in as far as COVID-19 is concerned. It is known that undiagnosed HIV infection has a large and complicated impact to an individual if infected with COVID-19 because of compromised immune system,” he said. “There is need to intensify HIV testing during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the strategies to be considered where HIV testing services are provided there should be equally an effective linkage to care.”

Mulenga said unsuppressed viral load of an individual on treatment could cause mortality and morbidity due to COVID-19.

“Therefore, measures should be put in place to guard against this. There is need to increase efforts on HIV treatment by intensifying community based services which can serve both pandemics. We need to help people to get the right and accurate information on the importance of HIV testing, HIV treatment, viral load suppression and retention during the COVID-19 time,” he said. “If the country is single-minded and focuses purely on combating one pandemic (COVID-19), forgetting others, the effects of other morbidity and mortality on healthcare systems will be seen for a long time to come. The measures put in place by the government and other stakeholders including CSOs seem to be working and we urge them not to relent.”

Mulenga however said diseases such as non-communicable ones were also important in the fight of HIV and AIDS.

“And this should continue. We are of the view that if this is done we are going to have a health Zambia full of life and ensuring that people’s health is a priority,” said Mulenga. “We wish to urge all people living with HIV and those supporting this course to continue rendering their support as there is hope on the new horizon-HIV cure – there is big hope coming from the Brazilian patient and a South African child, both are living free of ARVs for more than 15 months now. We wish all Zambian a happy World AIDS Day.”