Don’t drop guard against AIDS

On Tuesday, the world commemorated the World AIDS Day.
On this day, people around the world united to show support for people living with and affected by HIV and to remember those who lost their lives to AIDS. As the UN system noted, this year, the world’s attention focused on health and how pandemics affect lives and livelihoods.
During much of 2020, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been warning of looming challenges as COVID-19 continues to ravage the globe without an end in sight.
In late November, Guterres said, “…we face not only an unprecedented crisis – but also the opportunity to make real, foundational, and necessary change. The challenges loom large. Much more than one million people have died from the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 100 million people are being pushed into extreme poverty. Hunger has doubled. Famines loom, inequalities are growing. Disruption to education is risking to create a lost generation, especially for children trapped on the wrong side of the digital divide. And even the gender equality gap is widening, and women’s labour force participation – a key driver for inclusive growth – has been set back decades. So we need global solidarity and global coordination.”
There’s real danger of the world seeing a devastating reversal in gains recorded against HIV/AIDS as the global community concentrate its effort and expertise on COVID-19. We are aware that the most at risk, in terms of Covid fatality, are our brothers and sisters with comorbidities. But COVID-19 just like HIV/AIDS is lethal and can affect anyone. No one is immune.
As we scale-up measures against COVID-19, we cannot drop our guard against HIV/AIDS, malaria and non-communicable diseases.
We cannot afford relegating HIV/AIDS to a secondary spot as we mount our struggle against COVID-19.
Already UNAIDS is calling on countries to step up global action and proposes bold new HIV targets for 2025.
It urges that as COVID-19 pushes the AIDS response even further off track and the 2020 targets are missed, countries should learn from the lessons of underinvesting in health and to step up global action to end AIDS and other pandemics.
Countries must heed the UNAIDS call to make far greater investments in global pandemic responses and adopt a new set of bold, ambitious but achievable HIV targets. It furthers states that the global AIDS response was off track before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but the rapid spread of the coronavirus has created additional setbacks. UNAIDS also states that modelling of the pandemic’s long-term impact on the HIV response shows that there could be an estimated 123,000 to 293,000 additional new HIV infections and 69,000 to 148,000 additional AIDS-related deaths between 2020 and 2022.
“The collective failure to invest sufficiently in comprehensive, rights-based, people-centred HIV responses has come at a terrible price,” says UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima. “Implementing just the most politically palatable programmes will not turn the tide against COVID-19 or end AIDS. To get the global response back on track will require putting people first and tackling the inequalities on which epidemics thrive.”
