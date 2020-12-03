Hamukale has never won an election – Evans

I WAS Livingstone member of parliament but Hamukale has never won an election, charges Southern Province PF chairperson Lawrence Evans.

On Monday, Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale called for a new provincial PF executive committee.

“There can be no other better Christmas gift that the PF party can give us in the province than giving us a new provincial committee team. This is a delay. We want to be ready for 2021 presidential and general elections so please let the new PF provincial committee be our Christmas gift,” said Dr Hamukale. “I’m appealing to the Patriotic Front elections office to set a date for provincial committee party elections as soon as possible. This is the cry of most PF members in Southern Province having successfully conducted party elections at constituency and district levels about three weeks ago.”

But Evans, who is re-contesting the provincial chairmanship, said it was wishful thinking for Dr Hamukale to call for a new committee.

“People (PF members) will decide who presides over them. We will see if that works, but I was Livingstone member of parliament and Hamukale has never won an election. He was pushing to be Southern Province chairperson but the President did not give him that job,” he said. “I hear he is calling for elections. That is the prerogative of the SG (secretary general Davies Mwila). People have trust in me. Anyway that is his opinion, he has the right to say what he wants.”

Evans said Dr Hamukale should be seen to be uniting the party and not dividing it as a minister.

“We all have a duty to get more numbers into the PF and more votes for President Edgar Lungu in 2021,” he said.

Evans said PF delegates would decide through the ballot who leads the party in the area and not through Dr Hamukale.