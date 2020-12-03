It’s possible for political players to practice politics devoid of enmity – Chitambo

CHIEF Chitambo of the Lala speaking people in Central Province has called for genuine reconciliation among political players as the country heads towards the 2021 general elections.

And the traditional leader has invited UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to visit his chiefdom so he is advised politically.

Chitambo made the call in the wake of MMD leader Nevers Mumba’s statement that he holds no grudge against former president Rupiah Banda, who he once accused of being behind the wrangles in the former ruling party.

During the launch of the MMD Central Province mobilisation crusade in Kabwe last week, Mumba, a former Republican vice-president, told journalists that he has no grudge against president Banda.

He said that his relationship with the former Head of State was still “superb” and the duo is in “talking terms”.

He explained that although the former Head of State appeared to be backing the Felix Mutati-led faction during the court battles that “might have caused divisions in the former ruling party”, it does not mean that they should remain enemies.

Mumba said there were no permanent enemies in politics because the spirit of comradeship should be embraced.

“I am still in good books with Rupiah Banda. Our relationship is still superb…I still enjoy a good relationship with him. We are in talking terms. I have no grudge against my elder brother Rupiah Banda. What happened is in the past; it’s history. And in life you need to forgive and forget,” said Mumba, who is president of Victory Ministries International.

Commenting on Mumba’s statement, chief Chitambo said the former ambassador to Canada had demonstrated that it is possible for political players to practice politics devoid of enmity.

He said Mumba had exhibited political maturity by denouncing political enmity and not holding grudges against political opponents.

“It is encouraging that such a statement from Nevers Mumba is coming at a time when the country badly needs healing. Indeed the MMD leader has demonstrated political maturity by denouncing political enmity and practicing politics devoid of grudges. This is the second political leader in our country I am hearing talking about not holding grudges, forgiveness and reconciliation this year. The first one was Fred M’membe, who publicly said that he has no grudge against President Edgar Lungu,” Chitambo noted. “This is indeed a clear demonstration that it is possible for political players to engage in their political undertakings without creating enmity.”

Chitambo also called for genuine reconciliation among political players as the 2021 general elections draw near.

“In urging other political leaders to emulate the gesture by Nevers Mumba, I would also like to call for peace and genuine reconciliation among political leaders, political players as we head towards the 2021 general elections. Peace and unity should prevail as we get to the 2021 general elections,” said Chitambo. “I know that majority people would want to see President Edgar Lungu and UPND president Hakainde Hichilema. But the reconciliation that I am emphasising on is among all political players and the general citizenry. And I would like to take this opportunity to invite Hakainde Hichilema so that he can visit my chiefdom so that we can also advise him politically. He should not ignore certain chiefs as a leader of the biggest opposition party. He should learn to interact with all traditional leaders across the country.”