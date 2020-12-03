Magistrate directs late Lukuku’s counsel to submit death certificate for him to stop criminal proceedings

LUSAKA chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale has directed the lawyer who was representing the late RPP president James Lukuku to avail the latter’s death certificate at the next session as proof of his demise so that he can stop the criminal proceedings against him.

Lukuku, who died on October 31, 2020, was facing a charge of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race.

It is alleged that Lukuku between November 1 and 5, 2018 uttered and published words in writing expressing and showing hatred for Chinese because of their race, place of origin when he issued a statement in which he called for people to protest against the Chinese dominance in Zambia.

When the matter came up for continued defense, Mulambo Haimbe informed magistrate Mwale of Lukuku’s death and sought his guidance.

Magistrate Mwale order that the defense produce the death certificate so that it could be placed on the court record as proof of Lukuku’s passing.

He adjourned the matter to December 8, 2020 for production of the death certificate.