Pa munyoko: the politics of vulgarities and insults

The Patriotic Front government has so lost the plot of everything such that even straightforward things are now subject to unnecessary claims and counterclaims. It so used to happen that we all had a good idea of what constituted an insult. We had clear consensus. But then something happened. Right at the Patriotic Front secretariat last year, a group of PF thugs went to see PF secretary general Davies Mwila and his kampenga known as Sunday Chanda. The thugs apparently went to protest against one Chishimba Kambwili. They so enjoyed their malfeasance that they burst into songs of insults. They insulted Mr Kambwili. They insulted his mother. And they also used vulgar language to describe Mr Kambwili’s genitals. It was so sad and disappointing. As if that was not enough, the thugs then made their way to Luanshya. And right there in Luanshya, the thugs insulted some more. On the Copperbelt, there is only one insult that is bigger than the rest. They went for the biggest insults. I would not even repeat what they said.

The PF never condemned these thugs. Neither its president, nor the vice-president even issued a sentence to try to restore the dignity of this Christian nation. It appears like insults are welcome as long as they are coming from the supporters of President Edgar Lungu and his kampengas. These PF supporters can insult you, insult your mother, and use the crudest of language. They can use Bemba insults, Copperbelt insults, and even Christen the insults with Kopala vocabulary.

Ms. Dora Siliya, whose mouth has been used to speak for the kongola twibe government has also remained mute when faced with the biggest of insolence from the PF thugs. She has not issued any single statement to condemn these thieves. She has not charged their language. And then suddenly, last week she sprang into action. She wrote a very lengthy statement condemning Mr Hakainde Hichilema for saying something to the effect of “pa munyoko”. Ms Siliya, who has in her political life, received an unfair share of insults did not spare any moment. HH, Ms Siliya claimed, should stop using insulting language in public. She was ready to unleash the mighty hand of the state to deal with this person who insults.

However, there has been no consensus as to whether “pa munyoko” is an insult or not. Many Tonga and Ila speakers are claiming that pa munyoko means relative or sister. Tongas have no consensus regarding the vulgarity of this word. And so where did Ms Siliay and her group of fellow kelenkas get this idea that HH had used an insulting language in public? If pa munyoko is not an insult in Tonga – where the Petauke did Ms Siliaya get this idea that the use of this word deserved government letterheads? For all I have heard, the people of Petauke have a way of saying things and their people have a way with vulgar language. What HH noted cannot be compared to the commanding presence of the vulgarity we understand the people of Petauke are capable of. And so instead of poking her nose in a language she does not understand, Ms Siliya can concentrate on things she can actually control – the PF thugs who insulted Chishimba Kambwili, and the people of Petauke have a liberal take on vulgar languages.

The government should not be the custodian of people’s vulgarities. Zambians, in any case, really have the right to be vulgar. But if the government decides to condemn one vulgarity over another, it would be unfair and an infringement of people’s liberties to insult or use crude and unacceptable language.

I do hope that next time our government will channel its limited resources to something much more productive like paying off kaloba, stopping the theft of money for paying off Mr Lungu’s collaborators, and the general lack of good leadership. Otherwise, the people of Zambia will continue to say pa munyoko freely. Or as our Kaonde relatives would say, “ba nyenga yami ba Dora”, stop with this “pa munyoko” thing. We have much more severe things to steal our focus.

The Patriotic Front’s lack of straightforward fairness demonstrates in the way it treats those without power – the people like Mr HH, whose Tonga language gets misunderstood, mostly by people like Dora Siliya of Petauke, the insult capital of Zambia. Further, even if it were an insult, Mr HH deserves to be given the same benefit of the doubt as the PF cabinet gives to its thugs who are insulting people daily. These thugs insult people, and then they insult people’s mothers and everything in between.

Elias Munshya can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com