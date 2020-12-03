PF are not sleeping, are after Kambwili – NDC

THE National Democratic Congress has denied assertions that party leader Chishimba Kambwili has been talking to the ruling Patriotic Front.

Lusaka Province NDC youth chairperson Nachama Shimulinda says contrary to the assertions, it is the PF that has been speaking to Kambwili.

In an interview yesterday, Shimulinda said the Kambwili would never even entertain the thought of rejoining the PF owing to its shape and direction as well as how those in power have treated him.

He said the NDC which is in an alliance with other opposition parties would not allow its leader to dine with the devil.

“NDC cannot ever go back to PF, never, unless Edgar Lungu is not there. If Edgar Lungu is not there, even me I can go and work in PF because we formed PF,” he said. “But looking at the current situation we cannot work under Edgar Lungu, no. And as it stands we shall move with the alliance.” Shimulinda admitted that the PF have been talking to Kambwili and not vice versa.

He said the NDC leader has clearly declined to rejoin the ruling party under President Lungu.

Shimulinda said what the PF was proposing does not make sense in the eyes of many Zambians and the NDC in particular.

He wondered how the PF would be persecuting Kambwili and at the same time talking to him about rejoining the party.

“There is no way CK can work with the PF under Edgar Lungu. Even me I cannot join the PF but if CK decides on his own that he will join PF, I personally cannot and will not go with him,” he said. “Looking at the way they have treated him, it’s inhuman. They are talking of working with PF but how can the whole lot of Edgar Lungu send the entire State House to testify against Kambwili in court but the following day they want to work with him? It does not make sense.”

Shimulinda said he would rather work with UPND president Hakainde Hichilema as he has proved to be the best ally for Kambwili and NDC.

“It’s the PF that have been talking to CK not that rumour that CK has been talking to PF. No! The PF are not sleeping, they are just after CK. They are after him because they know that he is a seasoned politician and a crowd puller and is likely to be in the next government but under the alliance umbrella,” he said. “So the PF cannot claim that CK has been talking to them. It’s them that come to talk to CK because they know that CK will handle this 2021 general election.” Shimulinda said the only way to liberate Zambia from the shackles of poverty under PF was to actualise the opposition alliance oath.

He said he was disappointed with the way PF was scheming to break the alliance by tarnishing Kambwili and claiming he was not decided.

“They are bringing up non issues, that CK is pleading that he can work with them. But there is no way CK can work with these plunderers, the PF under Edgar Lungu,” said Shimulinda.