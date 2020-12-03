Roof collapse injures 12 Msekera pupils

TWELVE pupils from Msekera Primary school in Chipata were on Wednesday afternoon rushed to hospital after a classroom block they were in was left damaged by stormy rain.

Three of the pupils were by Thursday morning still in Chipata District hospital.

Chipata mayor Sinoya Mwale who visited the school and the pupils appealed to the head teachers to ensure that they take precautions when it is raining.

“This is unfortunate but we thank God that we didn’t record any death. I would like to appeal to the Ministry of Education especially the head teachers to take precautions when it is raining. Let them ensure that pupils are in safe places,” Mwale said.

He said there was also need to look at the workmanship in most schools.

Msekera Primary School Parents Teachers Association chairperson Christopher Mumba appealed to well-wishers to help repair the damaged classroom block.

School head teacher Margaret Mukuka said 230 pupils are expected to sit for exams at the school this year.

Chipata District Education Board Secretary Linah Kamanga said the roof was blown off and lightning struck the classroom, seriously injuring a pupil who had held on to one of the window frames.

She said nine pupils were attended to at the hospital while three were admitted because of their injuries.

Kamanga said the incident happened when the pupils were writing their end of term examinations.

She said the incident caused panic at the school which is preparing for Grade 9 examinations which begin next Monday.

Kamanga said pupils who are sitting for examinations would now use classrooms at Msekera Day Secondary School which is in the same area.

Chipata district administration officer Kapembwa Sikazwe, who also visited the school, said the government was currently assessing the extent of the damage.

He said once the bill of quantity is done, a report would be submitted to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit for intervention.