WE’LL PLAY TO DEFEND CUP – MUMBA

UNDER-20 national soccer team landed in South Africa on Tuesday evening ahead of the COSAFA tournament.

Zambia are going into this year’s edition as defending champions and midfielder Muma Mumba is upbeat on defending the title.

Speaking after the first training session at Adcock Stadium yesterday, Mumba said the team needs to adapt to the change of weather.

“Training is okay from the day we have arrived. What we want is to win, to defend the cup. We just need team work and work extra hard,” said Mumba. “The weather is different with the one in Zambia but we just need to acclamatise. There’s a lot of wind here so we just need to know how to play the ball. Pressure is there but not that much. We are the ones with the cup and we need to play and defend the cup against any team that will come our way.”

The Perry Mutapa tutored outfit will have their opening match of the tournament tomorrow against Namibia before facing Comoros three days later.

The final group match will be against the junior flames of Malawi on December 9.

The top team in each pool and the best placed runners-up advance to the semifinals, with the two finalists qualifying for the continental finals next year.