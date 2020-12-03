WLSA to monitor adoption of women candidates in run-up to 2021 polls

WOMEN and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA) programme manager Besa Mwansa says the organisation will take keen interest to monitor how many women will be adopted by various political parties as the country heads towards 2021 general elections.

During a media training on enhancing women’s participation in decision making, Mwansa said this was in a bid to promote gender parity.

She said WLSA under the governance structure wanted to ensure women’s voices were heard hence their resolve to promote women participation in governance and other key decision-making positions.

Mwansa said WLSA believes by doing so it was enhancing the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals among others, SDG Number 10, which aims at reducing inequality.

She said the way the media writes stories had a role to play in Gender Based Violence.

Mwansa said the anti-gender violence Act and the gender equity and equality Act had brought to light many women’s rights.

She said these were working documents that give a guide on what certain organisations were supposed to do.

Mwansa said the anti-GBV Act provides for the protection of victims of gender based violence.

She said the forms of GBV included sexual harassment, physical and emotional violence of which most women are victims including those in leadership positions.

“The Gender Equity and Equality Act is one of the progressive laws that has given a responsibility to the Ministry of Gender and the Gender Commission to build capacity, provide support and ensure that both public and private bodies adhere to the 50/50 per cent representation of women and men in all decision making positions,” Mwansa said. “This also highlights the importance of having the Gender Equity and Equality Commission in place for effective implementation of the law.”

Mwansa said women’s rights were also human rights.

She urged the media to speak about character assassination and cyber-bulling as the country heads to the 2021 elections.

“You need to showcase women that are already in leadership. Are we talking about their capabilities? You need to highlight what women are already doing,” said Mwansa.