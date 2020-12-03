Zambia isn’t ending in 2021, we’ve a future to take care of – Silumbe

LEADERSHIP Movement president Richard Silumbe has appealed to Zambians to scrutinise politicians that are aspiring to govern the country after the 2021 general elections.

In an interview, Dr Silumbe said voters should not entertain politicians who are full of tribalism and hate speech but vote for those who would unite the country.

He said voters should embrace politics of ideas for the nation.

“We are appealing to the Zambian people to look at political parties that are credible enough, that have a good manifesto, that want to work for the people and not just doing politics but dedicated to deliver to the expectation,” Dr Silumbe said. “We know that Zambia is not ending in 2021. We have the future to take care of. And they should look at leadership that is going to sustain the nation not just politics of insults, name calling, hate speeches, tribalism and other vices. People must vote for people with leadership skills, those who will speak, explain on how they will do for the country.”

Meanwhile, Dr Silumbe urged the ECZ to extend the voter registration exercise for them to meet the nine million target of voters ahead of the 2021 elections.

He said considering the slow pace at which the voter registration process was moving, it was not possible to register nine million people in one month.

“The nine million voters in one month is not attainable. The process is taking long. I hope these people will hear the cry of the people. If the ECZ becomes arrogant and refuse to extend the registration period, they will disenfranchise many Zambians,” he said.

Reminded that the ECZ was underfunded, Dr Silumbe said it should not be underfunded because it is a constitutional institution.

“We expect a government that is normal to adequately fund the Electoral Commission of Zambia so that they can be able to deliver free and fair elections. The issue of underfunding is a regrettable situation,” he said. “We expect the government to be responsible enough to ensure that ECZ delivers the election process in a free and fair environment as well as to the expectation of the people. We don’t expect them to give excuses of funding – that should be a cheap excuse. And moreover we see that ECZ doesn’t only get money from government, some of the money is funded by international organisations that support democracy in countries. So they do have such kind of funding. So we just expect them to work in accordance with what the Zambian people want, not those excuses they are giving.”

Dr Silumbe said despite all the difficulties in the management of elections, the Leadership Movement had continued preparing people to take up national leadership in 2021.

“We are working closely with women and youths on a number of empowerment projects so that they can also participate in the welfare of this country,” said Dr Silumbe.