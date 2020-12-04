Bbabi laments commercialisation of politics

SINAZONGWE UPND district youth chairman George Bbabi says the commercialisation of politics in the country that the PF is championing will see a lot of thieves and conmen vying for political office in 2021.

Bbabi said the country was at a level where thieves think commercialising politics would help them win elections when in reality the act compromises leadership qualities.

“Already on the ground we are seeing an influx of individuals that think they deserve to be MPs or councillors because they have made some little money and now want to stand in 2021,” he said. “Some people are now even selling their properties so that they can invest in politics whereas others have become destitute after selling their property and invested in politics.”

However, Bbabi argued that the 2021 general elections would be about one’s ability and commitment to serve the people and not who drives what car.

He said the country deserved honest leaders that are committed to fight poverty.

Bbabi accused the PF of having turned politics into a business investment and not a service to the people.

“Leaders fire themselves from power with what they do. And this is what is going to happen to PF next year. They will fire themselves from power because they have terribly failed us and only ended up putting us in serious debt. All this is as a result of having people occupying key positions whose main preoccupation is just bootlicking instead of providing solutions to problems. How can a nation develop like that? The implication of appointing cadres in key public offices is detrimental to national unity and development,” he said. “Imagine having individuals that don’t even suit to be ministers, PS or DCs when the country has a lot of people with brains but just because they are PF, they have found themselves in leadership positions and how can those people direct policy?”

And Bbabi said all those vying for political office in Sinazongwe Constituency must first work for the people and not just fighting the incumbents.

“Here in Sinazongwe we don’t want politicians that are just good at talking but on the ground are not doing anything to help the people they want to lead,” said Bbabi. “We have voter registration now, where are those aspiring candidates to help mobilise citizens to go and register as voters or rendering assistance like the MP, Gift Sialubalo, is buying fuel for people to find their own transport to go and register since registration centres are very far.”