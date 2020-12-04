Don’t turn politics into an exchange of blood – PF

KEBBY Mbewe says Zambians must not turn politics into a game of exchange for blood.

He also says Zambians have not rejected President Edgar Lungu, stressing that, “you don’t change a winning team” that has done better than any government since the colonial era.

Mbewe, a PF member of the central committee, said politics should be fought in the ballot and not using pangas.

“Politics should not be exchanged with blood. We need to move to a stage where love for one another becomes prominent unlike the Shaka Zulu arrangement where people kill each other,” he said. “Violence should not exist in today’s modern world and this is why we tell the opposition that respect the Head of State because usually their bitterness is what breeds political violence in many cases.”

Mbewe, in an interview, urged politicians across the divide to provide leadership unlike promoting abusive language that had potential to cause violence.

“Just these past days we were telling UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema to tone down on his language and lack of respect for the Republican President. It pains me, my heart bleeds. We are not going to watch somebody insulting the Head of State. If we have politicians that do not mind what they say in public then we will be breeding violence,” he said. “Let’s be Zambians. Let’s stop falling into traps of politicians of hate. Citizens must not allow bitter individuals who also have a lifespan to plant hatred in them. When a Zambian die we don’t say a Southerner, Northerner or Easterner has died but we say a Zambian. Politicians will come and go, so let’s not allow them to divide us.”

And Mbewe said Zambians have not rejected President Lungu and that he was returning to State House next year.

“It’s unthinkable to say that as a country we can change government now just because of few challenges here and there,” said Mbewe. “You don’t change a winning team because look, apart from what the colonial government left us with there is no other government that has done better than what the PF regime has done especially under President Lungu.”