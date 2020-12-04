Let Lungu, HH contest 2021 polls – Cooma

CHIEF Cooma of Choma district says there is no need for anyone to try and stop President Edgar Lungu or Hakainde Hichilema from contesting the 2021 elections because both are citizens who deserve to participate in the politics of their country.

Cooma said those wishing the two leaders not to stand in next year’s election must just campaign against them and not prevent them from being on the ballot.

“There is no need for anyone to come up with schemes to try and stop President Edgar Lungu or Hakainde Hichilema from contesting the 2021 general elections because the two are bona fide Zambian citizens who deserve to participate in the politics of their own country,” he said. “As a country, let’s not waste our time trying to fight our own sons for merely seeking political office. The court already ruled what constitutes a term and we all know what that means.”

Cooma claimed attempts to stop President Lungu from contesting elections next year were an exercise in futility because the courts already gave guidance.

“In the same vein, for the sake of the spirit of One Zambia One Nation, there must be no schemes to stop the main opposition leader HH from contesting elections next year,” he said. “We want the two sons of the soil to battle it out in the ballot and let Zambians themselves decide who they want.”

Cooma said it was no secret that the PF and UPND would be the major political contenders in next year’s general elections.

“As a country let’s embrace the spirit of love for one another for our democracy to be meaningful, unlike this spirit of fighting each other. Let’s allow the people to choose leaders of their choice,” he said.

Cooma said for now all Zambians across the political divide must respect the Head of State.