Opposition alliances guarantee us nothing

“To all my brothers in the opposition, please join the alliance for the sake of liberating Zambians from the yoke of the PF abuse of power, rampant theft, corruption and all sorts of crimes you can imagine. Zambians need a united opposition. They so far agree with all what we say because we seem to have one language. Let’s not be selfish by refusing to field one presidential candidate under the alliance. It can work if only we join hands. If we fill the presidential ballot paper with over five candidates, the PF will find a good window to steal the elections. Let’s not allow this,” says National Democratic Congress vice-president Josephs Akafumba.
There’s a quote by Alexander Hamilton that says, “Those who stand for nothing fall for everything.” This quote got us thinking about the meaning of the quote. The quote is saying if you don’t have something that you back and believe you will believe whatever you seem to find. We believe this is a true quote because people who do not follow events, analyse them and stand on neither side easily fall for the first position they hear about the topic. We also found it surprising that this quote is over 200 hundred years old and still is able to be used today. So much in the advancement of technology and what we now know is different and people who don’t stand on one side of a topic will fall for anything that they hear about the topic. We find it to be an excellent quote that we all can think about.
The idea of all opposition political parties coming together in an election alliance to field one presidential candidate to “liberate” Zambians from the Patriotic Front sounds very noble and appealing. But there’s need to look at this motley assortment of contradictory elements congregating in this opposition alliance. If the only glue holding this opposition together is the burning desire to remove the Patriotic Front from power not much more should be expected to come from it, it will not hold for long.
And really we want to reduce the choices of the Zambian people to only two – the opposition alliance and the Patriotic Front? There shouldn’t be any other choice? No third or fourth alternative?
Where does this leave our multiparty democracy?
And why should any party that refuses to be part of this opposition alliance be labelled “selfish”? What is selfish about refusing to be part of this opposition alliance?
Let’s take a quick look at the history of opposition alliances in our recent past. In 2006 some opposition political parties came together under the United Democratic Alliance and fielded one presidential candidate – Hakainde Hichilema – and lost the election to then ruling MMD.
In 2009 the UPND got into a pact with the Patriotic Front. That alliance failed because of disagreements over who should be presidential candidate between Hakainde and Michael Sata. The Patriotic Front and Sata, on their own, went on to win the 2011 elections with UPND and Hakainde coming out a distant third. We had a UPND-led opposition alliance in 2016 which also lost to the Patriotic Front.
Clearly, an opposition alliance doesn’t guarantee those involved in it victory.
The Socialist Party sums it up nicely in its manifesto: “For us, there’s no choice between being principled and unelectable; and electable and unprincipled. We should win because of what we believe in.”
There’s no substitute for being principled and working very hard to defeat the Patriotic Front. Opposition alliances guarantee us nothing!
