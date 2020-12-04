Senior citizens urge eligible Zambians to register as voters

THE African Responsible Citizens Platform has written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia requesting it to deploy more voter registration officers in the remaining few days of the exercise to register all who were left out of the process by the relocation of officers.

And senior citizens and founder members of the Our Civic Duty Association have urged all eligible Zambians to sacrifice to obtain voters’ cards to participate in the 2021 general elections.

In a letter to Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Esau Chulu dated December 3, 2020, forum director Simon Kabanda urged the electoral body to consider registering voters in all polling stations.

He noted that his organisation’s countrywide monitoring of the registration of voters had revealed that many eligible voters had been left out of the process because registration centres in their vicinities were closed after registration officers moved to other centres.

He appealed to the ECZ to deploy more registration officers to open the closed registration centres for the remaining days of the voter registration exercise.

“If it is not asking for too much, and if you have the capacity to do so, we wish to implore you to begin registering voters in all the polling stations, which are in excess of seven thousand countrywide, in the remaining few days,” said Kabanda. “It is our considered view that this is the only way that may help salvage the critical challenges being experienced in the voter registration exercise, and be able to capture the anticipated nine million eligible voters.”

Many stakeholders, including political party leaders have urged the ECZ to extend the registration exercise.

UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema has told the ECZ that the 30 days it has allocated for the exercise was against the law that demands continuous voter registration.

And senior citizens Leslie Mbula, Ompie Nkumbula Liebenthal, Bautis Kapulu and Lilly Monze have urged eligible Zambians to register as voters for them to participate in the 2021 elections.

Mbula, a former secretary to cabinet during the Levy Mwanawasa administration, said democracy demands people’s participation in governance, which was only tenable through voting.

He said people should elect people of integrity, trustworthy and those they know would perform well.

“To do so there are conditions precedent; we must register as voters,” he said.

Mbula cautioned that there was no chance to participate in electing leaders of their choice if they were not registered as voters.

“So people of Zambia, we have an opportunity now to go out there, register as voters. Spend as much time as you can to register. I know there are frustrations, I know there are weaknesses but with determination, spend that 10 hours, 20 hours so that you can register as a voter,” said Mbula.

Nkumbula Liebenthal, a former Namwala UPND member of parliament, said registering as voters was the people’s civic duty.

“If you do not vote, how do you complain about anything? It is your right and duty to ensure that the right people you think will run this country properly are voted for,” said Nkumbula Liebenthal.

And Monze urged the nation not to waste time but rise up to register as voters.

“So go out in full force and register because registration itself is a right for those who are nationals of Zambia,” said Monze.

Kapulu urged Zambians to register as voters as it was their right.

He said voting was a crucial point in life, which was constitutionally provided for.

“This is reason why many of our compatriots who are no more fought for [independence]; fight for the vote and the vote was gotten and this is the opportunity, let us all go to register enmasse,” he said. “We only have 12 days to go. We should not think that the Electoral Commission is going to extend. Let us use this opportunity to go in great numbers to register as voters and be able to vote in 2021 elections.”

Kapulu emphasised that the vote was one’s power to express themselves over national matters of their concern.

He also advised Zambians to go enmasse to vote for candidates of their choice and that no one should hinder them.

“Never we be intimidated or threatened because registering as a voter is a right that no one has any right to deprive anyone,” said Kapulu. “People should choose a system that will fit your lives.”