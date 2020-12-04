SHEPOLOPOLO UNDER QUARANTINE IN TILL DEC 15

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says the senior women national team is safe and undergoing requisite medical protocols in Chile after seven members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement made available to the Mast sports by FAZ communications manager Sydney Mungala, Chile medical authorities have sent the team into quarantine as part of the country’s medical regulations.

The team’s confinement is at Torremayor Hotel in Santiago and will undergo another test in 14 days.

A communique from the Regional Ministry of Health says the decisions have been made based on Exempt Resolution Number 591 and its amendment of July 25 and October 8 of the Chilean laws.

“Individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 would typically complete isolation for 11 days inside the sanitary residence, until December 12, 2020. However, to keep the delegation together during their stay in Chile, the decision was made to extend the isolation of all members of the team until December 15, 2020,” reads the communique from the health authorities.

FAZ deputy general secretary Joseph Chimpampwe, through the statement by Mungala, says the association is keeping track of events in Chile and will keep the nation updated.

“On our part, we are in touch with our team and the Chilean Football Federation on the developments in Santiago. This is part of the challenges posed by the ‘New Normal’, but we are doing everything possible to ensure that our team returns safely after completing the health protocols,” he said

“For avoidance of doubt, the team was tested prior to their departure for Chile as per requirement for travellers under the New Normal and underwent COVID-19 tests upon entry into Santiago, which came out negative. The situation is part of what we have to endure under the COVID-19 crisis that the world is battling with.”

Zambia was scheduled to play Chile on December 1, 2020 in the second international friendly match after having defeated the South Americans 2-1 in the first game played on November 28, 2020. The high-profile games were organised by FAZ as part of preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to be staged next year in Japan while Chile still has to engage in a qualifying play-off with Cameroon in February.

Meanwhile, National Olympic Committee of Zambia president Alfred Foloko has wished the affected players quick recovery.

“One behalf of the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ), I would like to wish the Women’s National Football Team a quick recovery from Coronavirus that eventually led to their second friendly match against Chile being cancelled on Monday 30th November 2020,” he said

“With the adverse effects of the current pandemic having been felt both globally

and locally, news of our women footballers testing positive has raised a sense of concern not only for us as an organisation but the sports family as a whole.”

“But we are hopeful and most importantly confident that our Olympic Games bound Copper Queens will have a speedy recovery and continue with their

preparations for the games and other future engagements.”

Foloko urged all athletes to continue observing all health guidelines to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.