Zitukule writes Kampyongo over continued mobile NRC issuance in E/Province

ZITUKULE Consortium executive director Nicholas Phiri has written to home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo to clarify why the mobile National Registration Cards issuance in Eastern Province has continued outside the approved schedule and designated district national registration offices.

In his letter dated December 2, Phiri seeks clarity on whether the mobile issuance of NRCs alongside voter’s cards would also be escalated to other provinces in the same manner as it is currently happening in Eastern Province.

“We are aware that in your Ministerial Statement on the 2020 Mobile Issuance of NRCs delivered to Parliament on 24th November 2020, you made it very clear that the mobile issuance of NRCs, intended to capture citizens who had attained the age of 16 and above but may have had difficulties to access district national registration offices, officially closed on 4th November 2020 country wide,” Phiri stated.

He reminded Kampyongo that he also made it clear that district national registration offices would continue to issue NRCs as provided by the law.

“Specifically, you stated that ‘between 1st August and 4th November 2020, outreach activities were conducted in the form of a mobile national registration exercise…in a two-phased approach each of which covered five provinces. Phase one involved North, Luapula, the Eastern, the North-Western and the Copperbelt provinces and ended on 19th September 2020’ following the lapse of a 10-day extension period,” he stated.

Phiri told Kampyongo that between November 19 and 28, Zitukule Consortium, a non-government organisation concerned with the promotion of human rights and good governance, conducted an on the spot field visit in Eastern Province to appreciate the progress and challenges in the on-going voter registration exercise.

He stated that the NGO covered selected districts and registration centres including Chipata, Kasenengwa, Chipangali, Chasefu and Lundazi districts.

Phiri contends that in all those districts, Zitukule found that the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship had continued with the mobile issuance of NRCs in the province simultaneously as the voter registration.

He said some of the sites visited and confirmed the mobile issuance of NRCs were Kapata Welfare Hall, Umozi Basic School, Mpezeni Primary School, Msekera Primary School in Chipata district. Others are Mutelwe, Umi, Mutuwanjobvu, Chinjoka and Kavisyesye in Lundazi district.

“While we have no objection to the issuance of NRCs alongside voter’s cards, given that as an organisation we are on record of having made such a recommendation, our concern is that the mobile issuance of NRCs in the Province is taking place outside the officially designated places i.e. district national registration offices and the official schedule as provided by the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Home Affairs,” he stated.

Phiri stated that given that the Zambian borders with Malawi and Mozambique were largely porous to human traffic, Zitukule was deeply concerned that the manner in which the mobile issuance of NRCs in Eastern Province in general and border areas in particular may seriously undermine national security and the electoral integrity of the country.

He wondered what security measures have been put in place to protect the integrity of the process given that the exercise was being undertaken outside the approved government schedule.

“It is for this reason that we call upon your office to clarify on the issues raised above in order to forestall speculations and innuendoes among stakeholders,” Phiri stated. “We are of the view that it is in the interest of government, citizens and other stakeholders to protect the integrity of the governance system in the country in general and the electoral process in particular.”

Phiri demanded that besides the issues raised, the Ministry should also indicate if and when it would undertake the issuance of NRCs to inmates in correctional facilities before the ECZ undertakes voter registration in the last two weeks of the voter registration period.