Alick Nkhata flyover an inconvenience – motorists

SOME motorists in Lusaka say the Alick Nkhata flyover in Long Acres is a huge inconvenience.

The drivers spoke to The Mast on Wednesday.

They complained that the clients of the contentious bridge seemed to be wavering.

The Public Service Pensions Fund (PSPF) is the client of the flyover.

GS Architects, and Palm Golding is the property consultant – all Zambian companies.

The flyover, whose cost is US $2 million, is an ancillary of the imposing mall.

The main contractor is China State Engineering Corporation and is being constructed at an estimated cost of $72 million.

The flyover continues to face condemnatory scrutiny from many sections of society, including the Engineering of Institution of Zambia (EIZ).

“What is this bridge for? Who wants it and for what purpose? There is no doubt this bridge of theirs is just there to inconvenience us as motorists. It is a very big inconvenience! And I wonder who is pushing for a bridge here,” Victor Mwale, a regular user of the Alick Nkhata road said at the site of the flyover. “We can’t be made to withstand this trouble, just because someone up there is benefiting through the construction of this bridge. Look at the cost this bridge is being done (constructed at)! It’s a lot of money and such money can be used for other things. That’s supposed to be poor pensioners’ money.”

He told the government to urgently get decided on the Alick Nkhata road.

What is surprising is that [the government] is not decided whether to have this bridge or to demolish it all over. Why is it that today the bridge is closed and the next day is shut? What’s going on?” asked Mwale.

Another motorist, a D Mweleshi said: “this bridge must go. Let the government remove this thing from here.”

“If most people say ‘we don’t want this.’ Why should the government insist to have it? For who? This is not the way you can beautify a city; this flyover makes no sense at all. And I’m not the first one to say this, because even that government man (local government permanent secretary Ed Chomba) said what I’m saying,” said Mweleshi.

“I’m even appealing to our engineers not to relent speaking against the relevance of this structure here. It is just inconveniencing and the best thing to do is to have removed and I believe that way, everyone’s interests will be served better.”

Some other motorists reiterated the sentiments of Mwale and Mweleshi.