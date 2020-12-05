East AIDS advisor bemoans high incidence of teen pregnancies

EASTERN Province AIDS coordination advisor Emmanuel Chama says it is a matter of great concern that the province has been recording the highest number of teen pregnancies in the country for the past three years.

Chama also says Eastern Province has recorded the highest number of gender-based violence (GBV) cases.

During the World AIDS Day commemoration, Chama urged organisations fighting HIV/AIDS to tighten their efforts.

“We’ve serious concerns for our province. The first concern is that we’ve consistently been having the highest number of teen pregnancies for the last three years in the country and this is an indication for us that our young adolescents and young people are having unprotected sex and that calls for our coming in as organisations, institutions, working in the HIV/AIDS area to continue tightening our efforts in ensuring that we curb the scourge,” he said.

Chama said the province had the lowest number of girls who return to school after giving birth.

“We also have serious concerns. Our records show that we’ve been the highest province in terms of the teen girls in primary schools up to grade nine getting pregnant and unfortunately, we are recording lowest number of (them) returning to school despite government putting up a policy for retention and this is of serious concern,” he said.

And Chama said the province had the highest number of GBV cases.

“We have the high number of GBV cases and this is also one of the contributing factors to high incidence of HIV in the province. We have to ensure that the actions we take today will speak to ourselves in the future,” he said. “Let me remind all of us that we are all a product of actions which our parents took in coming into their relationship with one another and that’s why we are in existence and it goes without saying that the actions we take today will set the pace for the quality of life that our people are going to lead tomorrow. As National AIDS Council, we are asking that we all take cognizant that the government has put in place programmes that are robust.”

Chama said the province has not run out of condoms.

“I am proud to say in the last one year, we’ve not had a stock-out of condoms. My office and the provincial health office have been very robust in ensuring that condoms have been available throughout 2019 and up to 2020 even during the Covid period. So our people have no excuse not to use the prevention tools that government provides,” said Chama.