ECZ has captured over 4.3m voters

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia insists that it has not reached the stage of considering extending the voter registration exercise.

ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano disclosed that K527 million has so far being allocated to the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Briefing the media yesterday at Election House, Nshindano said more than four million Zambians have registered as voters in the ongoing voter registration exercise which he said will come to an end on December 12.

He said the extension of the voter registration was not on the table and would only be considered when the exercise closes.

“Currently, that aspect of extension is not on the table. When we conclude the exercise, the commission will be able to advise accordingly. But as it stands, the voter registration exercise ends on 12th December, 2020. The commission will review at that particular point in time based on the statistics that we would have captured and we will advise the nation,” Nshindano said. “The following cumulative statistics have been recorded in the past three phases of the voter registration exercise: Phase One; 1,106,000, Phase Two; 1,598,426, Phase Three; 1,616,893 and total number of registered is 4,321,319.”

He warned citizens that any attempt to register as voter twice is an offence.

Nshindano said so far two people have been arrested for attempting to register twice.

“We have two so far who are in custody. The nature of the arrest is due to multiple registration. Allow me to call upon members of the public and all stakeholders to desist from conducting any illegal acts and report anyone found attempting to perform any illegality to the commission or the nearest police station,” he said. “My appeal comes in awake of an image that has been circulating on social media of an underage person alleged to have been registered as a voter in addition to another multiple registration.”

Nshindano also announced that registration of prisoners would commerce on December 9 and close on December 11, 2020.

“Currently, the commission is undertaking orientation of the Zambia Correctional facilities staff on the voter registration exercise. Voter registration for persons in lawful custody will be conducted next week from the 9 to 11 December, 2020. For purpose of registration, inmates will be registered under the existing polling district where the correctional facility is located,” said Nshindano.