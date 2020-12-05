Just Politics by Aaron Ng’ambi: Beyond the corridors of power

TO those who occupy the tentacles of power, theirs is a responsibility to do what is right, just and fair at all times. The mandate to serve the people requires that those in power are forthright and exercise due diligence even when it is not convenient for them. Anyone elected or appointed to a position of public service should understand that in due course they shall be held accountable for everything they did or did not do while in office. Unfortunately, we have developed a culture or situation where most of our so-called public servants literally think nothing of the future but only the present. These folks have no plan for tomorrow. They think nothing of the people but themselves. In fact, without such foresight for the future, some of these our friends have made catastrophic mistakes because they constantly fail to remind themselves that the day of reckoning is at hand.

All elective and appointed positions in government have an expiry date or stipulated period of service. Therefore, a wise person serving in any such capacity must ensure that withstanding temptations of self-enrichment in pursuit of honorable public service will always be at the centre of their consciousness. As sad as it may be, the reality of serving the people by those in the Patriotic Front (PF) government in comparison with other administrations since independence is pathetic, by far. It is as if PF government officials do not realise that there is a life for them after public service. The levels of corruption and looting of public resources by those in the corridors of power have never been worse. And so we must ask ourselves; beyond the corridors of power, what will the life of PF officials look like? Or when the PF officials leave government, what will the Zambian people do to them? I guess the answers to these questions will only come about with time. It is said that a wise man learns from the mistakes of others while a foolish man learns from his own mistakes. I would urge all our friends in government today, especially those who have for the last few years enjoyed the privileges of power, but who may have abused their authority in one way or another, to learn critical lessons from our neighbours in Malawi.

Any objective analysis clearly demonstrates that the previous regime in Malawi made serious and similar mistakes to what is obtaining in the PF government. Not so long ago, we witnessed a regime in Malawi that was characterised by allegations of corruption and intolerance. The arrogance exhibited by those in power then under the leadership of Peter Mutharika could not be any different from some officials and individuals in our present government here in Zambia. I am well informed that at one point a respected statesman from one of the neighboring countries even advised president Mutharika not to contest the last elections, but of course the man was determined to protect his own interests at all costs. President Mutharika suffered a major defeat to the Tonse alliance, which ushered in a new government under President Chakwera. To any well-meaning Zambian, the Malawi experience cannot be treated as an isolated incident but rather a reference point. Today, the previous home affairs minister of Malawi has been arrested on charges of corruption and abuse of authority.

Many more former government officials continue to appear before the courts of law. As a people, we will do well to learn from the mistakes of those who once held power in a country not far from us. The calls for President Edgar Lungu not to contest in 2021 or not to go for a third term seem to be falling on deaf ears, just as they did for Mutharika when he was advised not to stand in the elections for which he eventually lost. There is no doubt that President Lungu has become a liability to his own party, and that any attempt by him to run in 2021 will divide the PF and render it vulnerable to defeat by the opposition alliance. The only thing that should preoccupy President Lungu’s mind between now and the elections is what kind of life he wants to live beyond the corridors of power after the August 2021 elections. He needs to do some soul searching and be very honest with himself.

There is still a lot of time for the President and the PF government to do what is right by the Zambian people. Otherwise the consequences of continuing on this trajectory of corruption, arrogance and self-centeredness will be severe, to say the least. Let us be clear that in politics, there is no condition that is permanent. In fact, things change so fast in politics that most politicians and elected officials do very little to prepare themselves for an honorable exit from public life. Unfortunately, most people in power are often tempted to think that their condition is permanent and that they are, to some extent, untouchable. Thus, as newspaper columnists, writers, political analysts, authors, and well-meaning Zambians; it is our responsibility to hold the feet of these men and women to the fire. It is our duty to constantly remind politicians and public servants that the time will come when they shall be held accountable for all their actions. No one wants to see a former head of state or former minister dragged to court or sent to jail on charges of corruption. But if evidence shows that a former head of state or former minister stole from the people, then the people have the right to seek redress in the courts of law and reclaim all that was stolen from them. This is not only what natural justice demands, but also the cogent thing to do to bring sanity and integrity in our politics.

In the final analysis, we can all conclude that political life and public service has an extremely limited lifespan. For those who have tasted power or occupied the corridors of power, they can attest to the fact that time flies and flies quickly. Hence what you do with that limited time in office defines who you are as a man or woman of integrity. Undoubtedly, beyond the corridors of power lies a life of regret, misery and isolation for those who did not do the right thing for the people and country. I hope and pray that this will not be the case for the PF government officials once they exit the political field.

Email; aaronngambi@yahoo.com