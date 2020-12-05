KAMANGA MEANS WELL – NYIRENDA

MUCHINGA Blue Eagles acting general secretary Mathews Nyirenda says no amount of propaganda will stop the Andrew Kamanga executive from developing Zambian football.

Nyirenda said Kamanga’s Sunday Interview was twisted and all the people that watched the whole program can tell that he was misunderstood.

When he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Kamanga was asked if he will step down should Zambia fail to qualify to the 2021 Africa Cup.

In response, Kamanga said he will gladly accept but before he explained further he was asked another question.

“First of all, I want to state that no amount of propaganda will deter the Andrew Kamanga administration from delivering football development to all corners of this country. Unfortunately, there are disgruntled elements who want to confuse this development path,” Nyirenda said. “The FAZ president, Andrew Kamanga, has in the last four years stabilised operations at Football House, and together with his executive, he continues delivering on the promises that he made. His openness has seen him share this developmental path to all stakeholders including the media, as can be seen in his last appearance on Sunday Interview on ZNBC.”

He said it is surprising that people “who with ill intentions” have decided to twist what the Kamanga said.

“Because as far as we know, at no point did president Kamanga offer to resign if Zambia fails to qualify to the Africa Cup. How can someone who has declared his intentions to stand for the second term offer to resign when there is still more that he has to offer to the Zambians?” Nyirenda wondered. “We believe in Mr Kamanga’s route of transparency, integrity and accountability. It is those who live off football who are not happy with the measures that the president has made to develop football without hindrances.”

He said councillors felt that Kananga should be given a second term at Football House.

“This is why we feel Mr Kamanga should be given another chance at Football House because we are assured that all these successes will triple, and there will be in turn more resources that will be generated from this,” said Nyirenda. “We urge other councillors not to be disturbed by these fake administrators who have nothing good to offer to Zambians and the football populace. Zambian football is on the right path and that is what we should be concentrating on. These cheap propaganda groups want to sway Zambians from celebrating the history that the Under 17 national team made when they qualified to the Morocco 2021 Africa Cup for the second time in the history of Zambian football. President Andrew Kamanga means well for Zambian football.”