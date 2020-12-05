LUNGU’S FUND PRIVATE -WINA…he chooses where to use these funds – Wina

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says the Presidential Empowerment Fund is President Edgar Lungu’s private initiative.

She said this in her response to Chavuma UPND member of parliament Victor Lumayi who wanted to know who controls the Presidential Empowerment Fund and to which office they report.

In his question during the Vice-President’s Question Time in Parliament yesterday, Lumayi said his constituency was struggling to work on many projects on housing and roads.

He also said the country was facing a lot of challenges meeting certain national goals.

“However, we have seen the Presidential Empowerment Fund being distributed countrywide. The few years I have been in Parliament I have not seen any persons handling the empowerment fund appearing before any committee to check how they use this fund. My question to you is: who is controlling the Presidential Empowerment Fund and to which office do they report or the ministry?” asked Lumayi.

In response, Vice-President Wina said the presidential initiative fund, as the title implies, does not come from the Ministry of Finance.

“It is a private initiative by the Head of State to support economically deprived communities and vulnerable people and he chooses where to use these funds,” Vice-President Wina said, adding that, “the Honourable member for Chavuma can also start his own initiative in his constituency. A lot of members of parliament are doing that in their constituencies. So I believe that the Honourable member will consider that proposal so that the people of Chavuma can benefit from their member of parliament.”

PF media director Sunday Chanda in August 2019 wrote that the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF) was established in 2015 by President Lungu to create a platform of exposure and subsequent empowerment for the vulnerable, underprivileged and yet viable in society.

He said while the initiative responds to many challenges faced by traders and small-scale businesses across Zambia, there were no government funds involved.

“PEIF was initiated by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s kind gesture of sacrificing 10 per cent of his emoluments, as well as contributions received from well-wishers,” according to Chanda. “The initiative originally targeted marketeers, but due to demand from other sectors and the encouraging performance of the marketeers who managed to faithfully revolve the fund, the PEIF diversified into other areas including fish farming, poultry, goat rearing and other endeavours, such as providing assistance in the construction of churches. …So far, K13.8 million has been disbursed to more than 21,000 beneficiaries, including 700 women clubs, 105 youth groups, 10 schools and 85 churches.”

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition in the House Jack Mwiimbu noted that the Vice-President had made many assurances on floor of the House, which the government had not implemented.

He said the latest assurance the Vice-President made last week was to the effect that the mobile National Registration Card issuance exercise would commence before end of voter registration.

“And you are aware, Your Honour the Vice-President, that the voter registration is ending on the 12th December 2020. When is mobile NRC registration of going to commence in Western, Southern and other places which were in the last phase and which did not enjoy the extension as you had promised?” Mwiimbu asked.

Vice-President Wina said the mobile registration was ongoing and that it was put in a phased manner starting with five provinces and now ending with five provinces.

She said she had promised that the Ministry of Home Affairs would look into issuance of NRCs for those who missed out in the first phase.

“It needs mobilisation of resources to go back to capture the persons who were not captured in the first round. So the ministry is still looking into the matter and when the funds are made available the officers will go back to the areas that were left out,” she said.

And the Vice-President confirmed that 150 pupils contracted COVID-19.

She was responding to Chifubu member of parliament Frank Ng’ambi who wanted her comment on the reopening of schools next January against the backdrop of reports that 150 pupils contracted Covid in schools.

She said a surveillance programme detected the figure among learners since schools re-opened in September this year after closing in March.

“The House may wish to know that these cases have been reported from primary and secondary schools in 20 districts in nine provinces. Government, however, wishes to assure parents that their school-going children are safe,” she said.

Vice-President Wina encouraged the nation to continue wearing masks and adhering to COVID-19 guidelines to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

She said school authorities had been detailed to ensure that schools are disinfected and teachers are given guidelines to ensure pupils and teaching staff observes the guidelines to make the schools safe.

And Sioma Independent member of parliament Mbololwa Subulwa told the Vice-President that when she and health minister Chitalu Chilufya visited Sioma last September to commission a health centre, they promised to send an ambulance and two doctors to the area the following week.

“But that has not happened, so the people of Sioma, who are actually listening are asking when those two doctors who are supposed to be placed at the mini hospital and the ambulance will be sent to Sioma,” asked Subulwa.

The Vice-President said the mini hospitals being constructed countrywide were meant to provide health services to the people.

She said Dr Chilufya would be reminded of the assurance that was made in Sioma in September.