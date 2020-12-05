Please, please, please go and register to vote!

African Institute of Leadership and Governance director Emmanuel Nkhoma has observed that those who have been critical on how the country is being governed such as intellectuals, professionals and the clergy are not seen in centres lining up to register as voters.
Dr Nkhoma has called on all Zambians of good will to rise up and take part in the voter registration.
Dr Nkhoma says Zambians must realise that democracy in particular, and politics in general, were the two significant areas of public life where capacity building mechanisms were not just absent but, not very seriously thought of.
He says Zambians must also realise that voting was not just a mere civic right but rather for deciding the destiny of the nation.
Dr Nkhoma says this might have serious consequences if not well thought of.
The election is only eight months away, and we don’t have to tell you how important this one is. It is no exaggeration to say that this election could be the most important election of our lifetime.
So much of what is important to us is at stake.
You’ve heard it time and time again, but it is your duty as a citizen of a democracy to exercise your right to vote.
But what is a democracy anyway? According to the Merriam Webster dictionary, a democracy is a government by the people, one in which “the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation usually involving periodically held free elections.”
That means every single citizen of this country has a say in what their government will look like. Period. But for many Zambians, this statement sounds like an empty platitude. After all, many of eligible Zambians don’t register to vote or if they register don’t actually vote, which means they don’t exercise their democratic rights. Many Zambians don’t vote out of feelings of apathy or overwhelm. Some of the reasons why people don’t vote are because they do not trust the elections process and they don’t believe their vote truly matters.
On a surface level, these reasons make sense. But on further inspection, one could argue that they have no true merit. There are real consequences that come with not voting.
If you don’t vote, you do not exercise your right to have any say in governmental policy.
The fact of the matter is the outcome of elections will affect you – whether you’re interested in politics or not.
We shouldn’t forget that the personal is political. That means broader political structures directly shape your personal experience – there is no escaping it.
Everything is decided by the outcomes of elections. Don’t fall into the trap that some of our people have fallen into and believe you don’t matter. You absolutely do.
If you don’t vote, you are effectively casting a vote for the opponent you least agree with.
When voting, we must commit to pragmatism. Even if we are not head-over-heels for the candidate whose political ideals most closely align with your own, we must be pragmatic and cast a vote if we want the needle to move closer to our political ideals.
We are working towards a more perfect union, “more perfect” being the keywords. The more you vote, the more you create a government that you want to see. The goal is progress. Perfection will come with time, the more you show up to the polls.
Please, please, please go and register to vote!
