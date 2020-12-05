Use voter’s card to choose between ‘Barnabas and Jesus’ – Akafumba

BAD people are voted into government by good people who don’t register as voters or those who stay away from voting, says National Democratic Congress vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

And Akafumba has described the voter’s card as ‘disposable.’

In an interview after he registered as a voter at Twin Palm Secondary School in Lusaka, Akafumba said all Zambians must advise their neighbours and relatives to likewise register as voters.

“It is very important that we get rid of this PF bad system. People must remember that bad governments are voted in by good people who stay away from registering as voters and those who have registered staying away from voting. If you don’t register as a voter or stay away from voting, the bad people like those in PF will decide your future,” he said. “The positive part is that we shall use the ‘disposable’ voter’s card on 12th August 2021 to separate the good from the bad. We shall use this card to choose between Barnabas and Jesus. On that day we shall hear the good people of Zambia shout: ‘give us Jesus’ and we shall be set free at last.”

Akafumba said that whoever designed the voter registration exercise and card is an evil person.

“I managed to register as a voter at Twin Palm Secondary School after so many failed attempts and my persistent refusal to jump the queue of the evidently very upset people who have been on these queues for a long time. I fail to appreciate and understand the PF and their ECZ for designing a system that inflicts pain and agony on anyone who wants to register as voters. One has to endure rain or go in the night just to get a voter’s card which is a constitutional right. Whoever planned the system is an evil person who does not mean well for Zambia,” he said. “Apart from the pain of registering I also realised that the card is made out of ordinary A4 paper which is laminated with a plastic with an expiring date of 2030. This card is a greatest joke of the PF and ECZ. They have subjected us to getting a disposable card. That is what it is, disposable.”

Akafumba warned Zambians against putting the card in their wallets or exposing it to the elements that may cause it to fade before next August.

“Leave it at home away from water or sunlight and use it to restore law and order in 2021. Let’s us all shout in August next year that; ba PF mwailasha,” said Akafumba.