Your vote is your choice and your voice

Constitutional and administrative law pundit, Halaire Barnett affirmed that, “In a democratic state, the electoral process determines who will hold political office. It is the electorate which confers the power to govern and calls government to account.”

And the Sixth POTUS and statesman, John Quincy Adams sagaciously exhorted that, “Always vote for principle, though you may vote alone, and you may cherish the sweetest reflection that your vote is never lost.”

On the Perspective today, consideration is on the Franchise in political theory. Elective Franchise is also known as political franchise or suffrage. Shirelle Phelps had defined it as, “the right to vote at public elections.” This right consists of both, active and passive suffrage. According to the Wikipedia, “the right to vote is called active suffrage”, and it is “as distinct from passive suffrage, which is the right to stand for elections.”

The African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights [ACHPR], also known as the Banju Charter provides in Article 13(1) that, “Every citizen shall have the right to participate freely in the government of his country, either directly or through freely chosen representatives in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

This participation can either be by passive suffrage, which gives access to direct participation or by active suffrage, which accords an opportunity to participate in choosing representatives through elections. The online Britannica expounds that, “Elections make a fundamental contribution to democratic governance. Because direct democracy – a form of government in which political decisions are made directly by the entire body of qualified citizen – is impractical in most modern societies, democratic government must be conducted through representatives. Elections enable voters to select leaders and to hold them accountable for their performance in office.”

A fortnight ago, I wrote in this column that “Leadership must therefore not be left to chance, because a country can only experience meaningful and sustainable development once credible and competent leaders are elected. A thorough vetting process will help in averting the possibility of electing candidates who are morally bankrupt and have no interest in the common good of the people.” It is, therefore, important to vote based on values and principles and not mere political patronage and tribal expediency.

An analysis of the voting pattern obtaining in Zambia shows that most people do not actually appreciate the essence of voting, neither do they understand the power they wield as electorates. Loung Ung stated that, “Voting is not only our right, it is our power. When we vote, we take back our power to choose, to speak up, and to stand with those who support us and each other.” And Nelson Mandela said that, “It is in your hands to create a better world for all who live in it.”

If at all there is any lesson that we have learnt from previous elections, it is that with the same vote, we can make things better or make things worse. It all depends on whether we are thinking with our minds or with our bellies when voting. Teddy Roosevelt once analogised that, “A vote is like a riffle; its usefulness depends upon the character of the user.” In the same token, the character of the electorate is of paramount importance in the electoral cycle of the nation. It can be used for good, it can also be used to hurt the nation; morally, socially, and economically.

Therefore, voting is about making a conscious and meaningful contribution to the well-being of the nation. If and when a country experiences bad leadership, moral decline, and economic recession then the electorates need to introspectively and collectively take responsibility for the wrong choice, and be able to make amends.

Unfortunately, the majority of voters are beguiled by the serenading campaign euphoria, which means nothing even to the canvassers themselves. However, they have come to appreciate and love the magic of the frenzy and political hullaballoo in an election. It is naivety of the voters that helps the politicians to take them for fools and beggars, instead of being considered as the benefactors of power and authority.

To say the least, the current politics in Zambia leaves much to be desired. Firstly, while there are those who consider themselves as political puritans, they unfortunately decide to stay away from the ballot, thereby creating a favourable condition for the politics of hegemony to thrive. George Jean Nathan warned that, “Bad officials are elected by good citizens who don’t vote.”

Secondly, there is a systematic political hebetude; and we are witnessing the chipping away at the democratic ideals and established best practices in conducting elections. Intolerance, intimidation, hate speech and political violence are the novel traits of the Zambian political campaigns.

Thirdly, political campaigns have become merchandised; and votes are sold to the highest bidder. While the electorate has become a materialistic horde, only waiting to cash in, they have sacrificed the future of the nation for peanuts; as long there is a T-shirt, a wrapper [Chitenge], beer and enchanting music is involved, then a vote is secured for a candidate regardless of the calibre.

But how can we change the narrative of our elections? It’s by carefully scrutinising every participating political party and their candidates. The starting point is by looking at the manifesto of each and every party, and then look at the credentials of the candidates being sponsored.

Some of the manifestos show, on face value, that they are unrealistic. Such should be the criterion to cross out such political clubs. And one other criteria is by noting at a party that is bent on nothing, but propaganda and tribal slur and intolerance. Such a party may only divide the nation further, so it needs to be crossed out.

John Quincy Adams wisely instructed that, “Always vote for principle, though you may vote alone, and you may cherish the sweetest reflection that your vote is never lost.” In order to make a better choice, Zambians need to know the cadre of leadership needed to propel the nation forward.

The United National Independence Party [UNIP], in its memoir dubbed ‘History of UNIP’ wrote that, “Zambia needs men who will serve, and men who can sacrifice the self for the whole, men who have unflinching determination, men who can thirst and hunger, push and pull for the glory of their motherland Zambia.”

As opined by World War II veteran and human rights activist, Medgar Wiley Evers, “Our only hope is to control the vote.” It must therefore dawn upon every citizen that the future is in our hands. By changing the way we vote, we will change the future.”

Young people, wake up from your political delusion, and take charge of your lives. Your future is at stake, politicians don’t care about you. They only care about their interests and those of their children. Therefore, arise, go and obtain voters cards, next year vote en masse and show the world that you love your country. The old folk must also get interested for the sake of their children and their children’s future.

Allow me to end with the quote from Nelson Mandela, which states that, “Let us vote in such an overwhelming manner that we show everyone how much we love our country, how much we love our people, how much we love peace, how much we love life itself.” We are at least seven months away from the 2021 general elections, let us prepare to manifest our love, through an overwhelming and wise vote. And if you will not vote, neither should you complain. For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

