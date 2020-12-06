Beyond the Obvious: The Presidency and ‘Us’.

HOW WOULD you like to have the Republican president as your father or uncle? I’m sure you’d be proud and happy and probably feel respected and honored by everyone. Alright. How would you like to have him as your tribesman? Most likely the same feeling; exuberant. You’d feel like you come from a region or tribe that has given the country the presidency. I have heard it said by those whose tribesman is in State House, saying, ’Tulemiteka’, (We are ruling over you). ‘We’, meaning the tribe or region. Perhaps this is a natural feeling we all possess. We all want to be identified with success. In like a manner, when someone we know is unwell, we empathise. By the same token, when someone is successful, we rejoice with them, (or do we?) This short premise goes to show why people go to their regions or tribesmen and say, ’We must not lose this presidency.’ Or, like we so often hear some aspiring candidates say, ‘Vote for me, I’m your flesh and blood.’

Every aspiring candidate expects their family, tribesmen and people from their region to support them, regardless whether they could perform or not. May be these things happen everywhere. In America, Republicans wanted Trump, regardless of the flaws others saw in him.

Watch TV and you’ll see that civil society organisations led by people from one particular region will always support a politician from that region. Or haven’t you seen that churches led by certain clergy often invite politicians from their regions or tribe to grace their functions?

At the time of finding a replacement for the demised Michael Chilufya Sata, one former secretary general of the PF was sidelined for the presidency because this particular person came from a ‘small’ tribe, so he could not marshal enough tribal votes to win the national election. This story never reached the media, but get it from me that people in closed circles talk about how some regions are king makers while others are not. So we see that those who feel that they have tribal numbers want to keep the presidency to themselves.

I therefore argue that by and large the majority of electorates in Zambia, and probably in Africa, vote on tribal lines. Because of this, we tend to overlook the ineptness and shortcomings of these we elect. Similarly, when those we vote for on tribal lines are asked by the courts to account for their misdeeds, we feel it’s the tribe or clan that is being tried. Just see what happens when an accused politician is going to court – all his relatives come to attend court proceedings. It’s like saying, ‘You try one, you try us all.’

But the irony of it all is that these tribesmen of ours whom we idolise don’t even know we exist and can’t even give us a Ngwee when we are in needy. Therefore, all the hullabaloo you hear every day from people about the presidency is nothing other than tribal pride. It has nothing to do with competency or ability to fit the stately position of the president of the country.

If, for example, horses were given the chance to participate in an election and one of their kind stood, you and me would bet our last coin that all the horses would vote for a stallion, because he looks like them. We all want to be associated with successful people, so we vote for those we feel are close to us.

However, I want to repudiate all I have said above and say that it’s all trash. If my tribesman is unfit to hold public office let it be so, he does not deserve my vote. When we were young we used to play with anybody without asking their tribe or region. At work and at church we relate with everybody regardless of tribe or ethnicity. So why should we vote for someone simply because we come from the same village?

Let’s be like football coaches. They substitute one player for another simply on competency and ability to perform. My prayer is that we start voting for people because we believe they are able to deliver and take the country to the next level. By so doing we shall have access to the best brains this country could offer. Have a blessed day. We are One Zambia, One Nation. Remember to register as a voter.

HYPERLINK “mailto:davieschilufya@gmail.com” davieschilufya@gmail.com

Phone/whatsapp 097 2 777 285