Corruption under PF has caused national debt to balloon – Milupi

ALLIANCE for Democracy and Development president Charles Milupi says corruption has caused the national debt to balloon during the time of the PF government.

“But this President and the whole PF have made Zambia to move this country from a thriving economy to a struggling one. From the time they took over, Zambia had very little debt – I think it was $1.5 billion,” Milupi said in an interview.

“In fact, we were praised for having access to capital markets and that’s how the Eurobonds came about. Now as at now, we are the first country to default.”

He is troubled that Zambia could not even pay $42.5 million to bondholders, which is the coupon for a particular month.

“Look at the way the economy is running! We can’t even do a budget that makes sense, because the economy is not generating sufficient money,” he complained. “Look at Zesco which is grossly abused by politicians! It should be the richest institution in this country because it has the monopoly to generate and everyone needs power. Now we have this incessant load-shedding which everyone knows it has a calamitous impact on the rest of the economy – manufacturing, processing, mining, agriculture and everything else. Even small-scale industries are suffering!”

Milupi argued that power outages in the country were not as a result of low water levels in reservoirs.

“This [load-shedding] is not because of [low] water levels. As an engineer, I will tell you that I follow the dam levels at Kariba…” Milupi said.

“So, all these issues…Look at the violence that has been unleashed! Look at the unruliness! There is gold in Mwinilunga and all of a sudden, political cadres are camped there.”

Milupi further pointed out that due to lack of fiscal space, Zambia is troubled.

“Mr Lungu’s own Minister of Finance [Bwalya Ng’andu] has produced a budget that is a non-budget. It can’t even cover two line items on the expenditure. That’s a disaster! Above that, you have this pandemic, the COVID-19,” explained Milupi. “Those are the issues, not forgetting the corruption which is also endemic in this country. The corruption is what has caused the national debt to balloon during the time of the PF government. The projects were procured not necessarily on what they were going to do for the country, to do for the economy, but it was for them to enrich themselves. That is why you see poor state of the roads. These are the issues which need attention from the side of the government. That includes the political violence that we see.”