Doctor, 6 other Kisasa residents sue Kalumbila over contaminated water

A MEDICAL doctor and six residents of Kisasa Wauma in North Western Province have sued Kalumbila Minerals Limited in the Lusaka High for subjecting them to drinking contaminated water when it failed to subject the boreholes it sunk as part of its social corporate responsibility to testing.

Dr Oliver Mupila and six others are seeking damages for psychological shock, damages for pain and turmoil.

They want an order that the mining firm places a medical insurance scheme to cover for the anticipated medical conditions of the seven and other affected victims for routine medical check-ups and treatment of conditions resulting from high consumption of lead, iron and aluminium.

The plaintiffs also want Kalumbila Mine to be held accountable for negligence for failing to take reasonable steps to ensure that the water from the boreholes was fit for human consumption and also for failing to have the boreholes commissioned by government officials, including the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) and or Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) so that they could be certified fit for human consumption.

Dr Mupila and others in their statement of claim stated that between July and December 2017, they discovered that water from the boreholes that were sunk by Kalumbila as part of its corporate social responsibility were not fit for human consumption.

The plaintiffs said that in October 2017, they engaged Kalumbila during a meeting that was held at Trident Foundation office in the presence of Alex Mapapayi and Michael Kabundi where it was discussed and agreed to ascertain the problems regarding the said water in Kisasa Wauma.

The plaintiffs said that on November 27, 2017, Kalumbila, through its agents or servant Joseph Ngwira, an environmental manager at the said mine, wrote to the provincial water officer and other stakeholders namely the district health management team (DHMT) and a representative from the provincial water affairs, for purposes of getting samples and having the water tested for possible contamination.

Dr Mupila and others claimed that the first results that came from Alfred Knight, an international accredited company based in Kitwe, certified the water sample collected from a borehole ID KW0003 in Kisasa Wauma area contaminated and not fit for human consumption as it was below the standard of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The plaintiffs stated that sometime in December 2017, the second test from the University of Zambia laboratory came out positive, indicating that the same was contaminated with heavy metal and was not fit for human consumption.

The seven stated that the third results from Regen Waters in South Africa relating to water samples collected from the same borehole also indicated that it was contaminated.

Dr Mupila and others stated that the water samples from the boreholes sunk by World Vision were subjected to testing and found to be perfect in contrast to samples collected from the boreholes sank by Kalumbila mine.

The complainants contended that the boreholes sunk by Kalumbila, its servants or agents as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility was done in bad faith as the water from the said boreholes contained high levels of heavy metals such as lead, iron and aluminium as evidenced by the water quality results from the tested samples which themselves and other community members have been consuming.

They further contended that the said heavy metallic substances interfere with the human body’s developmental functions and could result into diseases such as brain damage, high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease and reduced fertility, which disease would in the short and long term result into the community incurring huge medical bills.