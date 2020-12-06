Fraud, corruption the greatest unmanaged commercial risks today – Kashinga

[By Lame Itisin]

MINISTRY of Finance’s controller internal audit Chibwe Mulonda says the outbreak of the Coronavirus has negatively affected the smooth implementation of the 2020 budget.

And Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants chief executive officer Bonna Kashinga says reading through business news platforms tells a story that fraud and corruption are arguably the greatest unmanaged commercial risks of today.

He said it was important for internal auditors to upscale their dedication to duty by ensuring prudent utilisation of the meagre government resources and strict compliance to public finance management guidelines of which auditing plays a significant role.

He said this at Freshview Home in Siavonga where he officially opened a two-day 2020 internal auditors’ workshop organised by the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) under the theme, “Evolving our Business amidst COVID-19”.

Mulonda said this year’s conference theme is appropriate to underscore internal auditors’ role in strengthening corporate governance, internal controls, risk management and value-for-money initiatives in the midst of increasing complex and uncertain external environment caused by COVID-19.

“ The choice of topics to complement the theme highlights the paradigm shift from the traditional view of financial audit to risk management issues, performance and compliance issues. Our focus in this conference is to facilitate participants’ strategic use of scarce audit resources, align audit efforts with stakeholder objectives, facilitate Internal Auditors’ contribution to business innovation, bridge the ethical gap and reduce exposure to risk.

He congratulated ZICA for the initiative to hold the workshop at the time when government was operationalising the Public Finance Management Act and Risk Management Framework.

“I wish to inform you that successful implementation of the Public Finance Management Act shall provide a critical platform for accountability and transparency in the utilisation of government resources towards supporting sustainable development. Therefore, there is urgent need to tighten internal controls in the application and management of public resources,” he said.

Mulonda further said that in June this year, the Minister of Finance launched the Risk Management framework, which spells out the principles that guide the management of risks in the public sector in accordance with the Public Financial Management Act No.1 of 2018.

“The framework sets out organisational arrangements that will support and sustain risk management by providing risk management policy direction, risk management systems and processes, and structural arrangements for risk management governance,” he said.

He said the framework would also guide the integration of risk management processes in public sector management processes and responsibilities, in a cost-effective and accountable manner.

Mulonda said the implementation of risk management was expected to increase the government’s accountability and transparency in providing quality, efficient, and effective services to citizens and other clients.

Speaking earlier, Kashinga congratulated Mulonda on his appointment as the controller internal audit.

“We are delighted that a qualified accountant has once again risen to such a challenged position. We trust that with your appointment, sir, you will put in robust measures, a working team that will ensure zero or minimal audit queries in GRZ. As an Institute, we pledge to offer you all the support you will require professionally to be able to carry out your mandate diligently and effectively,” he said.

Kashinga called on internal auditors to play a crucial role in the enhancement of good public and private sector governance.

“Reading through the various business news platforms tells a story that fraud and corruption are arguably the greatest unmanaged commercial risks of today. I need not go into the infamous high profile cases of financial irregularities revealed by our Auditor General both at the Ministry of Health and Ministry of General Education. One would want to ask if auditors were doing enough to assist management and those charged with governance in seriously addressing these issues, making fraud prevention integral in business strategies and organisations’ core values,” Kashinga said. “It is important that in the midst of these challenges, internal audit executives must take more proactive, action-oriented approaches to all kinds of risks facing organisations. This will call for continuous vigilance and creative thinking in order for internal auditors to remain relevant in the modern business dispensation. There is therefore need for you to equip yourselves with new skills to cope with these changing situations. You should play a crucial role in the enhancement of good public and private sector governance”

Kashinga noted that the perennial financial irregularities revealed by the Auditor General could not continue to go unabated.

He said it was disheartening that the nation no longer frowns at the issues but were instead looking at them as none issues.

“The question everyone wants to know is where were the internal auditors when such financial irregularities were taking place? The public expects internal auditors to provide independent objective assessments of whether public resources are economically, efficiently and effectively used to achieve the set objective,” he said.

He said he expects internal auditors, particularly in the public sector, to assist government in fostering accountability and integrity, improve operations and instill confidence among citizens and other stakeholders.

Kashinga said internal auditors were key players in securing the existence and usage of adequate internal audit control systems within ministries and government institutions.

He said by improving internal controls, there would be improved quality, financial accountability and transparency, as well as effective operation of the ministries and government institutions.