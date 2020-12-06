Headline Matters with Chambwa: Tales from Katuba part 2

IF you think the committee of ba kayunge (inciters) in Katuba just organises bouts between boys, you are wrong. This committee, for decades now, has done an outstanding job, insofar as arranging fights for all and sundry in our Katuba. Katuba MUST NOT be a town. Read more to know why not.

At the instigation of ba kayunge, dogs, bulls, roosters, pigs and cats have brutally fought in Katuba. I mean fighting own kind! Except I didn’t have a Smart Phone during one mouth-watering encounter between Shiya wa lima and Tabalumbi in 2009, I would have shared the link with you, just so that you watch the highlights.

Now, for those of you who are spoilt by city life, Shiya wa lima and Tabalumbi are conning names given to dogs. Shiya wa lima means only leave (one’s home) after you have helped to cultivate. Tabalumbi means they don’t appreciate. That’s how dogs are named in Katuba. After all, our dog breed is characteristically Katuba.

In Katuba, there are no Alaskan malamute, Rottweilers, wolf dogs, pit bulls, German shepherds and other international dog breeds. If you find these unconventional breeds, know that the owner is not a Katuba inborn. I mean, even ba kayunge will have a tough time organising a fight between two Alaskan malamutes, for instance. May be the ECZ of Lusaka can!

Ba kayunge only organises free, fair and transparent bouts where a loser goes home appreciating how the winner can throw sinful punches or how they can tragically bite. Katuba is not a new place; it has been there for as long as Zambia itself. The impartial and diligent ba kayunge have also been there. Numerous village bouts have been staged and no loser, thus far, has petitioned. Winners, like losers, are ever content with the outcome. That includes livestock bouts.

But we feel threatened as Katuba natives; Lusaka is dishonestly expanding into Mungule area of Katuba. If part of Katuba is fully swallowed by Lusaka, nothing can stop the ECZ to open an office in Katuba. And that may mean a boy and Tabalumbi, a dog, being pitted for a fight.

Now, that’s something that ba kayunge, with all their know-how for brewing battle, have not done or envisaged to do, in their decades of transgression. But still, if ba kayunge ever stages a bout involving a pig and a cat, everyone in Katuba is confident that such a fight will be presided over in a very impartial manner. The fighting Code of Conduct will be adhered to! That’s why we have grown up loving ba kayunge, much as what they do is wicked.

But our fear in Katuba is that if ECZ is allowed to preside over one village bout, the ‘winner’ will be decided in the boardroom. And the whole Katuba will be cursing, demanding for ba kayunge to be retained for every contest. Apart from being firm and independent, ba kayunge of Katuba can count. Punches or bites, I must stress. The ECZ of Lusaka MUST also brag about its counting prowess, beginning with how it can easily count figures in Lundazi.

If ba kayunge of Katuba were to be allowed to start superintending over contests in Lusaka and everywhere, boardroom champions will effortlessly be dislodged and they will leave the ivory tower, back to the slums and villages. And their deficient villages are not like Katuba that is closer to the city; they are outlying. We need to vote; should be ba kayunge of Katuba or the ECZ of Lusaka be the ones to preside over contests in this country? I mean, even chicken contests. Since I come from Katuba, entrust me to count the votes for this snap vote. I’m somewhat impartial. Let the ECZ say the same!

But which ECZ is this I’m talking about? The Erring Centre Zone ()! Ba kayunge must disband it and take charge. There’s decency in Katuba and this article was written from there. That’s why it’s so meaningful. If you think otherwise, you work at the ECZ.

